Europa League final on UK TV: What channels are Chelsea vs Arsenal on & how to live stream

Your complete guide to watching the big match from the Baku Olympic Stadium, which kicks off at 8pm BST

will tackle in the first all-English final on Wednesday, with the Olympic Stadium in Baku the venue for the showdown.

It is an encounter to capture the imagination of the public, not least because the London derby will be played out on one of the most high-profile stages of European football.

The incentive of silverware adds another dimension to this clash between two sides who will feel that they underperformed during the 2018-19 campaign as a whole.

Travel difficulties for fans mean that the capital of Azerbaijan has been left out of reach for many , with reports that around half the 12,000-ticket allocation for the English supporters has not been taken up.

As a consequence, there is a strong demand to watch this encounter on television.

Regular broadcasters BT Sport possess the sole rights to the fixture on television, with the match set to be broadcast on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport 4K UHD .

For viewers with a BT TV subscription, these channels are 409 and 433 respectively.

On Sky, BT Sport 2 can be accessed on 414 (HD) and 868 (SD). Meanwhile, BT Sport 4K UHD is not currently available on Sky.

For viewers with Virgin Media, BT Sport 2 is channel 528 while it is possible to access BT Sport 4K UHD via channel 531.

However, the fixture will be available for the British public to watch for free, even if they do not have a subscription.

UK TV channel Online stream BT Sport 2 / BT Sport 4K UHD BT Sport Live / BT Sport YouTube

How to watch the Europa League final for free

Accessing a stream for Wednesday’s clash should prove simple for football fans around the UK.

The 8pm kick-off can be watched by heading either to the BT Sport website or the BT Sport YouTube channel, where the match will be broadcast live in its entirety. Moreover, it is also possible for Virgin Media subscribers to head to channel 100 (HD)/531 (4K UHD) if available.

The final, which will be played between and in Madrid, will be similarly available on Saturday.

However, this service will be geo-blocked and restricted to users with a UK IP address.