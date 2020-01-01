Euro 2020 player injuries: Confirmed absentees, major doubts and potential to miss finals

Which stars will definitely miss out on the European Championship and which have a slim chance of making it? Goal rounds up the potential absentees

With just a few months away, international managers in Europe will be hoping that their star players come through the remainder of the season unscathed.

It will be a nerve-jangling wait for every coach - many will no doubt wince with every tough tackle and fear the worst when one of their players hits the deck in apparent agony.

Not only that, but they will be checking in regularly with players who are already on the sideline, going through rehabilitation with the aim of being fit for selection.

Ahead of the tournament, Goal keeps tabs on the players who will miss out on Euro 2020 as well as those who are considered doubts.

Confirmed out of Euro 2020

will be without star Nicolo Zaniolo, who was laid low by a cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in January during a game against .

Remarkably, Juve's Merih Demiral suffered an ACL injury in the same game as Zaniolo, meaning he will not play a part in Euro 2020 for .

Memphis Depay is not expected to be ready to play a part in the ' Euro 2020 campaign after suffering an ACL injury in December while playing for .

Meanwhile, wing-back Jetro Willems' absence from the Oranje squad is set to continue after he sustained a cruciate ligament injury while playing for in January.

will be unable to call upon Andre Gomes following the midfielder's gruesome ankle dislocation, which was sustained during a game for against last November.

Gomes' recovery is expected to take anywhere between six months and a year, meaning he will not be involved in the defence of a title he helped the Selecao win in 2016.

Major doubts for Euro 2020

have some serious concerns regarding Harry Kane after the Tottenham star was forced to undergo surgery on a ruptured hamstring tendon.

The timeframe for Kane's recovery is set at three months, which would mean an April return, but Spurs boss Jose Mourinho remains pessimistic, suggesting the striker could miss the rest of the season.

“We expect him to be out until mid-April, end of April, May, next season. I don’t know,” Mourinho told reporters in January.

Another major worry for the Three Lions is the fitness of Marcus Rashford following news that the forward is undergoing treatment for a double stress fracture in his back.

The initial treatment period for the injury, which has been described as "bad" by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, is six weeks with a period of rehabilitation to follow - so potentially two months out of action at least.

"He’ll be out for a while. He won’t be back until after the mid-season break," said Solskjaer when quizzed about the injury.

"[It's] normally six weeks to heal, but I’m not a doctor, and then he needs rehab after that probably."

Giorgio Chiellini and Davide Zappacosta face a serious fight if they are to return to full fitness in sufficient time to earn their place in Roberto Mancini's plans for Italy at Euro 2020.

The two defenders are both working their way back from knee injuries.

midfielder David Brooks is a long-term injury concern, having gone under the knife in order to treat an ankle injury and would require a slice of luck if he is to make Ryan Giggs' squad.

Should qualify for the tournament, they could well have to compete without midfielder John McGinn, who suffered a broken ankle in December.

Potential doubts for Euro 2020

boss Joachim Low will be monitoring the availability of of Leroy Sane and Niklas Sule as they continue to recover from their respective knee injuries.

Both players suffered cruciate ligament injuries, but could be back in action by March and April, which would be a welcome boost for Low.

Sami Khedira is another minor concern for Low, with the Juventus star undergoing keyhole surgery in his knee in December.

Paul Pogba has not played much for Manchester United this season, a trend which, if it continues, could have a detrimental impact on his chances of being selected in the squad.

The midfielder's desire to leave Old Trafford has played a part in his absences, no doubt, but he has also suffered injury set-backs - most recently a recurrence of an ankle problem.

Another player whose place in Les Bleus panel is a doubt is 's Kingsley Coman after the winger sustained a knee ligament injury in a clash against Spurs in December.

Coman, who was not involved in the 2018 World Cup triumph with his country, will no doubt be desperate for a speedy return to action.

Thomas Lemar is another slight concern thanks to a hamstring injury, but the star should be back in action well ahead of the tournament.

Portugal, meanwhile, may have to plan for the tournament without William Carvalho as he manages a back problem.

The midfielder is suffering from a spinal disc herniation and receiving specialist treatment.

