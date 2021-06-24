European Championship

Euro 2020: Full list of BBC & ITV pundits Gary Neville, Emma Hayes, Ashley Cole & more

Alan Shearer, Emma Hayes, Cesc Fabregas and Ian Wright are just some of the names offering their insight for BBC and ITV's Euro 2020 coverage

Euro 2020 has kicked off after being delayed for a year due to Covid-19, with Europe's heavyweights fighting it out for continental glory.

Portugal will be looking to defend their 2016 title, while world champions France are tournament favourites – including the likes of Spain, England and Germany.

Here's everything you need to know about BBC and ITV's presenters and pundits for the entire competition.

For a list on how to watch every Euro 2020 game and which channels are showing each match, visit our Football on TV in the UK guide.

BBC pundits & presenters

BBC's coverage of the tournament is led by Gary Lineker, despite leaving his role with BT Sport covering Champions League football.

He is joined by co-hosts Gabby Logan, Eilidh Barbour and Mark Chapman, with an exciting array of hosts that include prominent figures across football.

The likes of former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas will be involved in BBC coverage, along with former England women and Arsenal women player Alex Scott, ex-Newcastle legend Alan Shearer, and ex-England and Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand.

Presenter / Pundit Role
Gary Lineker Former player / Match of the Day host
Gabby Logan Former gymnast / Match of the Day presenter
Eilidh Barbour BBC Golf presenter
Mark Chapman Match of the Day 2 host
Alan Shearer Former England & Newcastle player
Rio Ferdinand Former England & Manchester United player
Alex Scott Former England & Arsenal player
Micah Richards Former England & Manchester City player
Mark Hughes Former Wales & Man Utd player
Shelley Kerr Former England international & English FA technical lead for women's national teams
James McFadden Former Scotland assistant manager & player
Charlie Adam Former Scotland player
Cesc Fabregas Former Spain & Arsenal player
Jurgen Klinsmann Former Germany coach

ITV pundits & presenters

ITV also have an impressive roster of hosts and presenters, with ITV Sport chief sport presenter Mark Pougatch anchoring all the coverage.

The broadcaster's rotating line-up of pundits include the likes of Arsenal legend Ian Wright, former Man Utd icons Roy Keane and Gary Neville, Chelsea women's manager Emma Hayes, and ex-France and Arsenal player Patrick Vieira.

Presenter / Pundit Role
Mark Pougatch ITV Sport chief sport presenter
Seema Jaswal ITV presenter
Reshmin Chowdhury Sport presenter
Ian Wright Former England & Arsenal player
Roy Keane Former Ireland & Man Utd player
Gary Neville Former England & Man Utd player
Patrick Vieira Former France & Arsenal player
Graeme Souness Former Scotland & Liverpool player
Ashley Cole Former England & Chelsea player
Eni Aluko Former England & Juventus player
Robert Earnshaw Former Wales player
Emma Hayes Chelsea Women manager
Nigel de Jong Former Netherlands & Milan player
John Collins Former Scotland player
Joe Ledley Former Wales player
Nadia Nadim Former PSG Women player
Scott Brown Former Celtic player
Andros Townsend Crystal Palace player