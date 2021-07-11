Euro 2020 final: England’s Kane and Sterling will trouble Italy – Ambani

The former international backs the Three Lions to squeeze out a slim win against the Azzurri and end their 55-year wait for a trophy

Former Kenya international Boniface Ambani believes the current form of England attackers Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling will prove too difficult for Italy to handle when the two sides face off in the Euro 2020 final.

The Three Lions made it to their first major final in 55 years after defeating Denmark 2-1 in the semi-finals, while Italy booked their place in the final to be staged at Wembley after eliminating Spain 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in normal time in the other semi.

Ahead of the final on Sunday, Ambani, who also featured for AFC Leopards and Tusker in Kenya's FKF Premier League, has stated in-form Kane and Sterling will prove difficult for Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini and company to handle, and further predicted a slim 1-0 win for Gareth Southgate's charges.

What has been said?

“There is no doubt about it, the trophy is coming home,” Ambani told Goal. “The battle will be on the defence, Harry [Kane] is on fire, Raheem [Sterling] is on fire too, it is going to be hard for Giorgio [Chiellini] and his charges at the back.

“The defence of Harry [Maguire], John [Stones] and Luke [Shaw] has been superb for England, not conceding a single goal in the run of play, only a set piece that Jordan [Pickford] could have stopped, but he made a late decision to move to his right and was beaten to the ball.

“With an English record of the clean sheet until that goal, I know he is ready now for another shot, England will win 1-0, and that will be the scoreline.”

What did Polack say on the final?

In an earlier interview, former Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack revealed the key areas that will decide the final, explaining the team that takes full control of the midfield and have a solid defensive line will carry the day.

“I believe the final will be won in the midfield and solid defending,” Polack told Goal. “The team that will perform well in those areas will win the day.

“England with the attacking players they have will cause Italy problems with the speed of the attackers making intelligent runs down the side of Leonardo [Bonucci] and [Chiellini], but it is not going to be easy, as they are very experienced and good defenders.

“England have to be patient and focused because Italy are a well-organised team and are dangerous on counter-attacks but they also have a good pressing game.”