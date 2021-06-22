Eto'o would take Real Madrid icon Ramos to Barcelona & remains confident on Messi contract

The legendary Cameroonian frontman, who spent time with the Blancos and Barca as a player, sees an Argentine great staying put

Samuel Eto'o claims he would snap up Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos if put in charge of Barcelona, and remains confident that Lionel Messi will commit to a new contract at Camp Nou.

One iconic figure in Spanish football is readying himself for a change of scenery this summer, with World Cup winner Ramos severing ties with Real at the end of his contract and a 16-year stint at Santiago Bernabeu.

Various landing spots have been mooted for the 35-year-old, with Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain seemingly leading the chase, but Eto'o says he would have looked into putting a controversial deal in place that allowed the legendary centre-half to cross a Clasico divide.

What has been said?

Former Real and Barca striker Eto'o told AS: "Hopefully Sergio goes to PSG. If I could sign him for Barca, I would.

"If he goes to PSG, I will be happy and I know that he will help us win the Champions League, which is proving very difficult for us."

What about Messi?

There is no chance of Ramos making his way to Camp Nou, but Barca are working hard to get fresh faces on board.

Deals have been done for Sergio Aguero, Eric Garcia, Emerson Royal and Memphis Depay, with there still the promise of more to come.

The Blaugrana are also hoping to see talismanic captain Messi agree fresh terms at some stage, as he continues to head towards free agency, with the six-time Ballon d'Or winner in regular contact with the club's board.

Eto'o expects a deal to be done, saying of an all-time great that he once played alongside: "I know that Messi loves Barcelona, that he has no problems and that it is not a question of money.

"The only thing is the project, which has to be reliable and I know that Joan [Laporta, Barca president] is working on that.

"He has to enjoy the time he has left, football owes it to him, not just Barca. He has given us everything, he has to enjoy it and win titles.

"Messi is God and when you have a God you just have to admire him."

