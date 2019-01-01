Eto'o urges Salah to join Barcelona in 'the best league in the world'

The former Nou Camp star reckons that the Egyptian forward has everything it takes to succeed in La Liga but prefers Barca to Real as his destination

Mohamed Salah has been encouraged to leave and join by former Blaugrana striker Samuel Eto’o.

Salah has been in incredible form for the Anfield outfit since joining from in the summer of 2017. He scored the opening goal in their final victory over on June 1, one of 54 goals in 74 appearances.

Those performances have caught the attentions of Europe’s top clubs with the international forward linked with joining Zinedine Zidane’s new galactico project at .

But Eto’o who, like Salah, played for in a storied career, believes the 27-year-old would be better off at Barca.

The former international also spent time at Madrid, playing in their academy and making three appearances for the senior side.

“Barcelona would be a better fit,” the 38-year-old said, as reported by the BBC .

“Real gave me the opportunity to leave Africa but I know Barcelona’s style and I think it would be better for him.”

Eto’o who retired in 2018, ending a 21-year playing career, believes that represents the pinnacle of world football and that Salah has all the ability to shine there.

“If he has the chance to play in the best league in the world, which is the Spanish one, he has to sign for Barcelona.

“Mo has everything to be one of the best players in the world.”

The Catalan giants are desperate to emulate Salah’s current employers and lift the Champions League trophy, which they haven’t done since 2015.

In this year’s edition of Europe’s premier club tournament Eto’o’s former club were eliminated by Salah’s current one.

Barcelona led Liverpool 3-0 after the first leg, but surrendered that lead, going down 4-0 at Anfield in the second-leg of the semi-final tie.

Their Egyptian talisman was absent through injury in that game, but made up for the disappointment of the previous season in the final, scoring the goal that proved to be the winner from the spot in a 2-0 win.

In 2018 Salah was forced out of the Champions League final when he was injured in a clash with Sergio Ramos.

Ramos’ Real went on to win the game that day, their third straight title.