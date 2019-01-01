Etihad Airways welcomes the Manchester City football club trophy tour

Etihad Airways celebrated Man City’s record-breaking 2018/2019 football season with a display of trophies at its Abu Dhabi headquarters

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the , and official partner of the Football Club Trophy Tour celebrated the club’s record-breaking 2018/2019 football season with a display of trophies at its Abu Dhabi headquarters for employees to enjoy.

In celebration of Manchester City Football Club (MCFC) making history as the first English football club to lift six trophies in the same season, the trophies were also displayed in the airline’s luxurious Lobby on the upper deck of an Airbus A380.

MCFC was awarded the back-to-back Premier League title, as well as the , Community Shield, , Women’s FA Cup and FA WSL Continental Cup.

Following the six-day visit to the UAE, the trophies will be transported to Cairo by Etihad Airways to continue the global tour. The trophies will return to the UAE in November as part of the Formula One Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix celebrations.