Ethiopia's Abera and Nigeria's Anu celebrate first silverware with Birkirkara in Malta

The African duo were in fine form to secure their maiden trophy with the Maltese outfit after a convincing win over Mgarr United

Ethiopia's Loza Abera and 's Esther Anu celebrated their first silverware in Malta as they helped Birkirkara win the Maltese Women's Super Cup after a 5-0 win over Mgarr United on Friday.

The Ethiopia international and British-Nigerian strikers joined the Maltese side on a year-long deal this summer, making an instant impact, firing on all cylinders for the champions this season.

For Abera, she has scored 17 goals in seven games to lead the scoring chart in Malta, including seven in a 17-0 win over , while Anu provided six assists in six games for Birkirkara this term.

A hat-trick from Abera along with strikes from Ann-Marie Said and Raina Giusti were all Birkirkara required to thrash Mgarr United in the Women's Super Cup contest at the Malta National Stadium.

The result means Abera and Anu have won their first trophy with the Maltese outfit, while the Ethiopian has now scored 20 goals in eight games in all competitions for Melania Bajada's side.

A day after the match, both players took to social media to express their joy after a maiden title win with Birkirkara in Malta.

After the win, the African duo will continue their quest for more domestic success when they square up against Kirkop United FC in their next Maltese top-flight encounter on Tuesday.