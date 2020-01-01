Etebo in action as Diagne scores to help Galatasaray hold Kayserispor

The Nigeria international was on parade while the Senegal forward was on the scoresheet as the Hun-blowers avoided defeat at Turk Telekom Stadı

Oghenekaro Etebo was in action while Mbaye Diagne scored his first goal of the season as played out a 1-1 draw with Kayserispor in Monday’s Turkish Super Lig game.

Etebo made his seventh league appearance for the Hun-blowers as a second-half substitute since teaming up with the side on loan from in the summer.

The midfielder made a significant contribution in the encounter to help Fatih Terim’s men salvage a point at home.

Diagne, meanwhile, returned to the Turk Telekom Stadı in the summer after spending time on loan with Belgian First Division A side , where he helped the club win the league title.

The forward has continued with his fine performances since rejoining Galatasaray and against the Anatolian Star, and he was handed his eighth league appearance this season.

The international was afforded his third league start and made the most of the opportunity, scoring his first goal of the season in the encounter.

The game started with both sides aiming to open the scoring but Galatasaray were handed a huge advantage after Kayserispor were reduced to 10 men following the red card shown to Mugdat Celik.

Subsequently, Diagne put Terim’s side in front in the 63rd minute before Gustavo Campanharo scored a crucial equalising goal eight minutes later.

The Senegal international featured for the duration of the game while Etebo was introduced for Ogulcan Caglayan in the 70th minute and delivered a solid defensive display.

international Sofiane Feghouli was also in action for Galatasaray in the match and featured for 90 minutes before making way for Muhammed Akturkoglu.

The draw ensured the Hun-blowers’ third place on the Super Lig table after gathering 17 points from nine games.

Etebo and Diagne will be expected to help Galatasaray return to winning ways when they square off against Rizespor in their next league game on November 28.