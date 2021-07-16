Esse Akida: PAOK FC sign Harambee Starlets forward

The 28-year-old has returned to Europe after playing for Thika Queens to sign a one-year contract with the Greek side

Harambee Starlets international Esse Akida has sealed a return to Europe after signing for Greek giants FC PAOK Thessaloniki.

PAOK have confirmed the signing of the former Thika Queens player and confirmed she has signed a one-year contract.

What has been said?

“PAOK and the women's football department announce the start of their collaboration with the athlete Esse Akida, for the 2021-22 season,” read a statement on the club’s official website.

“Born on 11/18/1992 in Kenya, Akida plays mainly as a centre-forward but can also be used as a winger.

“In 2018 she left her country and travelled to Israel where she signed for Ramat HaSharon FC, for the 2018-19 season, she played mainly as a full back, recording 19 appearances with four goals and five assists.





In February 2020, she transferred to Besiktas and a year later left due to the suspension of the Turkish championship due to the Covid-19 pandemic, without being able to become the first Kenyan to play in the Champions League. At that point, she returned home and signed for Thika Queens.



“She is an integral part and top scorer in the history of the Kenyan national team and has 33 appearances with the Starlets managing 15 goals and nine assists."

The statement continued: “In 2016 she won the Golden Boot at the COTIF Women's Tournament and the Golden Boot Shoe at the Cecafa Women's Championship. Finally, she scored the historic, first goal of Kenya in the [Africa Women's Cup] in 2016, against Ghana.”

What did Akida say?

On signing the deal, Akida said: "I am incredibly excited to become a member of PAOK's women's team. I had heard about the team when I was playing in Turkey. My dream is to play in the Champions League and I believe I will make it happen here.

“I come to one of the biggest clubs on the planet. PAOK is known in the world of football and I believe that we can achieve great things as a team. I will make the dream of the Champions League come true with the Club. I know there are big names in the event but nothing is impossible. We can shock some teams.



"I like the football culture that PAOK stands for, it is something we watch and read about often. I know that my adaptation will not be difficult because we all speak the language of football. My only goals are to help the team achieve its goals.”