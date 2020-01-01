Haaland to miss Paderborn match with Borussia Dortmund team mate Dahoud out for rest of Bundesliga season
Erling Haaland will miss Borussia Dortmund's Bundesliga trip to Paderborn on Sunday, while team mate Mahmoud Dahoud will be sidelined for the rest of the season.
Haaland and Dahoud were injured in the 1-0 defeat to Bayern Munich on Tuesday.
Young Norway striker Haaland limped off with a knee issue after 72 minutes, while midfielder Dahoud was replaced with five minutes of normal time left after complaining of a knock.
Speaking on Friday, head coach Lucien Favre said: "Unfortunately, Mo Dahoud will miss the rest of the season. Erling Haaland will also be unavailable against Paderborn. We found out the day after the Bayern game [about Dahoud]. He felt something and has a little problem. It's not bad, but he can't continue."
Dortmund's defeat to Bayern at Signal Iduna Park means they are seven points behind the leaders with just six games remaining.
They will hope to return to winning ways against Paderborn, who are bottom of the table on 19 points after winning just four league games all season.
Haaland will be huge miss for Dortmund this weekend, with the teenager having taken European football by storm in 2019-20, the 40-goal mark reached in some style.
Those efforts have been spread across spells at Salzburg and Dortmund, with a high-profile switch to Germany secured in January.
Haaland’s rise to prominence has been meteoric, with the 19-year-old now considered to be one of the hottest prospects in the world game.
That is seeing him attract plenty of admiring glances from afar, with the likes of Manchester United and Real Madrid continuing to monitor his progress ahead of potential future transfer raids.
Liverpool are also expected to be in the mix if an opportunity ever presents itself to take another prolific presence to Anfield.
However it is looking increasingly unlikely that he will be part of a German Bundesliga winning side this season, with Dortmund now a long way behind perennial Bayern following their midweek defeat.
Dortmund had a chance to cut Bayern's lead at the top of the table to just one point but even their exciting young attackers lacked a clinical edge in front of goal, thus allowing the visitors at Signal Iduna Park to leave with a hugely significant 1-0 win that means they are now perfectly primed to claim an eighth consecutive domestic title.