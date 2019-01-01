Eriksen hints he'd be keen on Real Madrid move as he reveals he's ready to quit Tottenham
Christian Eriksen has revealed he wants to leave Tottenham amid interest from Real Madrid.
The midfielder told Danish outlet Ekstra Bladet: "I have the wildest and deepest respect for everything that has happened in Tottenham, nor will it be negative. But I have also said that I would like to try something new.
"I hope there will be a clarification during the summer. That's the plan. In football you do not know when a clarification comes."
