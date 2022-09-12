Eriksen explains snubbing offers to join Man Utd as opportunity for ‘redemption’ led him to Old Trafford

Christian Eriksen has explained why he opted to shun several other offers in order to join Manchester United as a free agent.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Denmark international was approached by a number of clubs in the summer of 2022 after reaching the end of a short-term contract at Brentford. He ultimately decided to head for Old Trafford as, having suffered a cardiac arrest 12 months earlier at Euro 2020, there was a desire on his part to prove that he can still cut it at the very highest level.

WHAT THEY SAID: Revealing his reasons for linking up with the Red Devils, Eriksen told Viaplay: “It is one of the biggest clubs in the world. It was a redemption after what had happened earlier, and like proving that you could get an offer from United. It was great. It’s a huge club I’ve joined. I had enough [opportunities]. I had enough options to choose from, but it was all about finding the right one.

“Of course, Brentford wanted me to stay but I would say where I am in my career, I had the opportunity to step up to what I had dreamed of and hoped for. I wanted to kick-start my career by coming to an even bigger address [club], and I succeeded.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Eriksen returned to competitive football at Brentford in February having been forced to sever ties with Serie A outfit Inter due to having a defibrillator fitted.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The former Tottenham star impressed back in the Premier League with the Bees, allowing him to land a three-year deal at Manchester United.

WHAT NEXT FOR ERIKSEN? The 30-year-old playmaker has taken in seven appearances for United so far and will be hoping to figure in their Europa League clash with Sheriff on Thursday, as Sunday’s home game with old adversaries Leeds has been postponed.