Eriksen included in Denmark squad for first time since suffering cardiac arrest at Euro 2020

Christian Eriksen has been included in the Denmark squad for the first time since suffering a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020.

The 30-year-old playmaker has won 109 caps for his country and is being given an opportunity to add to that haul after overcoming a serious health scare.

His latest outing at international level came in a meeting with Finland in Copenhagen on June 12, 2021, with Eriksen collapsing during that encounter before taking in a long road to recovery.

Why have Denmark recalled Eriksen?

Eriksen tilbage i landsholdstruppen!

Landstræner, Kasper Hjulmand, har netop offentliggjort truppen til de kommende testkampe mod hhv. Holland og Serbien, hvor Christian Eriksen var på listen over de 23 udvalgte.#ForDanmark #landsholdet #herrelandsholdet pic.twitter.com/5lxfEVG9su — Fodboldlandsholdene 🇩🇰 (@dbulandshold) March 15, 2022

After seeing his heart stop while on European Championship duty, Eriksen was fitted with a defibrillator a few days later before being discharged from hospital on the back of a successful operation.

He was contracted to Serie A champions Inter at that time, but regulations in Italy regarding player welfare prevented him from rejoining the fold at San Siro.

The Nerazzurri agreed to the termination of his contract, allowing the ex-Tottenham star to spend time training with former clubs Odense and Ajax.

A return to the ranks of competitive football was then presented to him by Premier League side Brentford, who have a fellow Dane at the helm in the form of Thomas Frank.

Eriksen has been eased into the Bees fold, making an emotional comeback appearance against Newcastle on February 26, 2022 as he saw 38 minutes of action off the bench.

A first start for new employers was made in a clash with Norwich on March 5, while 90 minutes have also been taken in against Burnley.

Eriksen has done enough to convince Denmark boss Kasper Hjulmand that he should be returned to international ranks, and he could now line up against Netherlands and Serbia in upcoming friendlies.

The bigger picture

Eriksen only signed a six-month contract when linking up with Brentford, as both sides of that agreement sought to avoid committing to anything too long-term during a period of ongoing uncertainty.

The talented midfielder has looked at home back on a Premier League stage, helping the relegation-threatened Bees to six precious points across his three outings so far.

Should Eriksen continue to impress, while helping to preserve top-flight status in west London, then there is the option within his current terms to trigger an extension through to the summer of 2023.

