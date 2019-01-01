‘Eriksen could slot into Liverpool’s team’ – Spurs star would make Reds ‘more productive’, says ex-striker

Former Reds frontman Dean Saunders believes a playmaker being heavily linked with a move away from Tottenham could be a shrewd addition at Anfield

Christian Eriksen could “slot into ’s team”, says Dean Saunders, with the Reds considered to be in need of someone that can make them “more productive”.

The general consensus is that Jurgen Klopp would welcome another playmaker onto his books.

A move to bring Philippe Coutinho back to Anfield from has been mooted, but there has been a mixed response to reports linking the Champions League winners with the Brazil international.

Saunders believes Liverpool could set their sights closer to home if looking to land a proven creative influence, with Danish star Eriksen being heavily linked with a switch away from .

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has conceded that a lot of interest is being shown in a player entering the final year of his contract, and it could be that a transfer scramble is sparked at some stage.

Former Reds striker Saunders told talkSPORT when quizzed on whether Liverpool will spend their budget this summer and who they might target: “[They could] spend it maybe… I think Eriksen could slot into Liverpool’s team; somebody like Eriksen.

“That type of player who will make their midfield a bit more productive.”

Eriksen, who is said to be registering on the recruitment radar of Madrid rivals Real and Atletico, has admitted that he could be tempted to take on a new challenge this summer.

He has told Ekstra Bladet on his future plans: “I feel that I am a place in my career where I might want to try something new.

“I have the wildest and deepest respect for everything that has happened at Tottenham – I will not be negative. But I have also said that I would like to try something new.

“I hope there will be a resolution during the summer. That’s the plan.

“In football you do not know when a resolution will happen. It can happen anytime. Everyone wants the best to it to happen as soon as possible, but in football takes things time.”

Eriksen has been with Tottenham since 2013, taking in 277 appearances for the club and recording 66 goals – along with a healthy number of assists.