'I wanted more football' - Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag explains why he dragged off Casemiro at half-time against Brentford

Erik ten Hag explains his reason for taking Casemiro off only 45 minutes into Man Utd's 2-1 win against Brentford in favour of Christian Eriksen.

Casemiro subbed at half-time against Brentford

Ten Hag turned to Eriksen instead

Man Utd went on to win the game from behind

WHAT HAPPENED? Casemiro was hooked at half-time during United's 2-1 comeback win over Brentford at Old Trafford. Ten Hag's team were trailing 1-0 at the time but eventually went on to dramatically win it with two very late Scott McTominay goals in stoppage time.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I wanted more football," Ten Hag said. "One who brings passing, distribution, link-up play. So I thought bring [on] Christian Eriksen for Case."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Casemiro was surprisingly poor during his time on the pitch and was even at fault for cheaply giving the ball away when Brentford took the lead midway through the first half through Mathias Jensen. In the end, the win was just a fourth in eight Premier League games for United so far this season, having been catastrophically staring down the barrel of a potential seventh defeat of the campaign in all competitions until the late goals went in.

Article continues below

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR CASEMIRO? The 31-year-old now travels to South America to captain Brazil in upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela and Uruguay during the international break, before reporting back to Manchester for the Premier League trip to Sheffield United on October 21.