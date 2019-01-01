Eric Bailly lauds Manchester United after Leicester win

Marcus Rashford’s effort helped Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s men continue their unbeaten run at the King Power Stadium

Eric Bailly has praised Manchester United after their 1-0 win over a 'tough’ Leicester City in Sunday’s Premier League game.

Bailly who was handed his ninth league appearance and seventh start this season was impressive, helping the Red Devils to keep a clean sheet in the encounter.

And after claiming their seventh away win this term, the Cote d'Ivoire international took to the social media to applaud the Old Trafford outfit.

“A tough match, but we’re headed home with three more points,” Bailly posted on Instagram.

With the victory, Manchester United have swapped positions with Arsenal who lost to Manchester City on Sunday and now occupy the fifth spot with 48 points from 25 games.

Bailly will hope to retain his spot when the Red Devils travel to the Craven Cottage to tackle Fulham on February 9.