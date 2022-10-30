Where to watch English Premier League soccer on US TV in November 2022

Keep up with all the Premier League action this season

We independently choose all products featured on our site. We may earn a commission when you purchase something through the links provided.

Premier League soccer continues as we enter the month of November, with 13 matches set to be broadcast live across the USA Network and NBC before the break for the 2022 World Cup.

While nothing will be decided before players pack their bags and head off to Qatar, foundations are certainly being laid for the second part of the season when it returns on Boxing Day, December 26.

Click here to check out the latest TV soccer package deals, including a half-price offer on your first month



Date Kick-Off Match Channel 05/11/2022 08:30 Aston Villa vs Manchester United USA Network 05/11/2022 11:00 Chelsea vs Arsenal USA Network 05/11/2022 13:30 Manchester City vs Fulham NBC Sports 06/11/2022 09:00 Nottingham Forest vs Brentford USA Network 06/11/2022 11:30 West Ham United vs Crystal Palace USA Network 07/11/2022 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brighton & Hove Albion USA Network 11/11/2022 15:00 Bournemouth vs Everton USA Network 12/11/2022 07:30 Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa USA Network 12/11/2022 10:00 Fulham vs Manchester United USA Network 12/11/2022 12:30 Newcastle United vs Chelsea NBC Sports 13/11/2022 09:00 Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace USA Network 13/11/2022 11:30 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Arsenal USA Network

Cheapest Premier League soccer US TV packages

Sling TV remains the cheapest way to watch the Premier League on US TV.

With access to the USA Network and NBC for all of your Premier League needs, as well access to FS1 and Fox for the 2022 World Cup, Sling is currently available for just $17.50 for your first month and then $35 per month thereafter.

For a greater, more comprehensive soccer package, customers can also mix ‘Sling Blue’ with both Peacock and Paramount+.

Full details on both of these options can be found at https://www.sling.com/programming/sports/soccer

Getty Images

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal have been the story of the season so far with what has been an exceptional start to the campaign. Whether the Gunners can maintain their early assault on the title remains to be seen. One potential barometer will be their early November visit to face Graham Potter’s Chelsea at Stamford Bridge - a game among the USA Network’s highlights for the month. Arsenal fans will also be able to catch their team in their ‘sign-off’ game away from home against struggling Wolverhampton Wanderers on November 13.

Arteta’s knows he and his squad are up against it if they are to achieve Premier League glory this season. Manchester City remain just about everybody’s favourites, including the bookmakers. Guardiola’s men have won four of the previous five titles and have been boosted this season by the incredible early season form of summer signing Erling Haaland.

The last chance to see The Citizens before the World Cup break will be on the same weekend as Arsenal’s trip to Stamford Bridge. They face newly-promoted Fulham in a game that is set to be shown live on NBC.

Another game of interest between now and the upcoming break will be Unai Emery’s first game in charge of Aston Villa. The Spaniard faces something of a baptism of fire upon his return to the Premier League with an opening test against Manchester United. Emery was previously in the Premier in the 2018-19 season in charge of Arsenal. His Villarreal side shocked the football world by defeating Manchester United in the 2021 Europa League final.

One content worthy of note is Newcastle United’s home game against Chelsea. The Barcodes have found themselves in European competition thanks to their early season form, and will want to lay down a marker when they welcome one of the league’s big hitters to St James’ Park.