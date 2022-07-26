England vs Sweden: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The tournament hosts are out to break their last four hoodoo against another pre-competition favourite - here's everything you need to know

England will face Sweden on Tuesday in the first semi-final of this year's UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 tournament in Sheffield. The pair will meet at Bramall Lane after coming through quarter-final encounters with Spain and Belgium respectively.

Both teams are forced to fight for their place in the last four, with the Lionesses booking their spot thanks to a late comeback and extra-time victory, while their opponents needed to strike in injury time to see off their spirited opponents.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

TV channel, live stream and how to watch

Team news and rosters

Position England roster Goalkeepers Earps, Hampton, Roebuck Defenders Bronze, Daly, Greenwood, Bright, Carter, Stokes, Wubben-Moy Midfielders Walsh, Williamson, Stanway, Kirby, Scott, Toone Forwards Mead, White, Hemp, Parris, Kelly, England, Russo

A perfect record in Group A suggested it might have been plain sailing for England against Spain in the quarter-finals, but Sarina Wiegman's side were forced to fight back for their spot in the last four.

Ella Toone and Georgia Stanway were the heroes of the night in Brighton for the Lionesses - but what is comfortably their toughest test yet awaits in the semi-finals, with their boss facing the tough call whether to stick or twist with a home Wembley final on the line.

Predicted England starting XI: Earps; Bronze, Bright, Williamson, Daly; Stanway, Walsh; Mead, Kirby, Hemp; White.

Position Sweden roster Goalkeepers Lindahl, Falk, Mušović Defenders Andersson, Sembrant, Glas, Nildén, Eriksson, Kullberg, Ilestedt, Björn Midfielders Asllani, Angeldahl, Seger, Bennison, Rubensson Forwards Hurtig, Jakobsson, Blackstenius, Blomqvist, Rolfö, Rytting Kaneryd, Schough

Arguably the best side at Euro 2022 on paper heading into the tournament, Sweden have not quite set the summer alight like they may have been expected to - but they will feel more than confident in their chances of progressing to Wembley too.

While it took a late, last-gasp finish to edge them past a nerveless Belgium side, England will present a prospect they will feel the urge to attack - and that could both prove key to success or failure in Sheffield.

Predicted Sweden starting XI: Lindahl; Glas, Ilestedt, Eriksson, Andersson; Angeldal, Asllani, Bjorn; Rytting Kaneryd, Rolfo, Blackstenius.

Last five results

England results Sweden results England 2-1 Spain (AET) (Jul 20) Sweden 1-0 Belgium (Jul 22) Northern Ireland 0-5 England (Jul 15) Sweden 5-0 Portugal (Jul 17) England 8-0 Norway (Jul 11) Sweden 2-1 Switzerland (Jul 13) England 1-0 Austria (Jul 6) Netherlands 1-1 Sweden (Jul 9) Switzerland 0-4 England (Jun 30) Sweden 3-1 Brazil (Jun 28)

Head-to-head