England vs Germany: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

It is the Lionesses in a first major final since 2009 against the competition's most successful side - here's everything you need to know

England will face Germany on Sunday in the final of this year's UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 tournament in London. The pair meet at Wembley Stadium after semi-final encounters with Sweden and France respectively, and will fight it out to be crowned European champion in the capstone game of a suburb summer of football.

Contrasting last four performances and a rampant tournament on home soil means that the Lionesses might just be marginal favourites heading into a first major final since 2009 - but their opposition are this tournament's most storied champion, and will have their eyes set on adding to the legacy.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

TV channel, live stream and how to watch

Team news and rosters

Position England roster Goalkeepers Earps, Hampton, Roebuck Defenders Bronze, Daly, Greenwood, Bright, Carter, Stokes, Wubben-Moy Midfielders Walsh, Williamson, Stanway, Kirby, Scott, Toone Forwards Mead, White, Hemp, Parris, Kelly, England, Russo

All summer long, it has been the Lionesses who have roared loudest - and finally, after an unbeaten Group A performance, a nail-biting extra-time win over Spain and a blowout thrashing against Sweden, Sarina Wiegman's side are in a first major final for over a decade, and arguably on the cusp of immortality.

Memories from this tournament are perhaps already assured of their place in the national consciousness of this sport - that comeback against in the last eight, that backheel in the semi-finals - but the hosts will know only victory can truly cement this journey as one of England's all-time greats.

Predicted England starting XI: Earps; Bronze, Bright, Williamson, Daly; Stanway, Walsh; Mead, Kirby, Hemp; White.

Position Germany roster Goalkeepers Frohms, Schult, Berger Defenders Kleinherne, Hendrich, Hegering, Gwinn, Rauch, Doorsoun Midfielders Lattwein, Oberdorf, Lohmann, Huth, Däbritz, Dallmann, Magull, Brand Forwards Schüller, Freigang, Popp, Anyomi, Wassmuth, Buhl.

It has not necessarily been the most stellar of tournaments from the European Championship's most storied side - but they have always found a way, arguably growing in strength with every performance they've put together.

If their last eight clash with Austria belied their suspect form, then their mettle and resolve against France was clear to see in the semi-finals - and with Martina Voss-Tecklenburg, a four-time winner in her playing days, at the helm, they will know that they have the nous to undo England in their own backyard.

Predicted Germany starting XI: Frohms; Gwinn, Hendrich, Hegering, Rauch; Magull, Oberdorf, Dabritz; Huth, Buhl, Popp.

Last five results

England results Germany results England 4-0 Norway (Jul 26) Germany 2-1 France (Jul 27) England 2-1 Spain (AET) (Jul 20) Germany 2-0 Austria (Jul 21) Northern Ireland 0-5 England (Jul 15) Finland 0-3 Germany (Jul 16) England 8-0 Norway (Jul 11) Germany 2-0 Spain (Jul 12) England 1-0 Austria (Jul 6) Germany 4-0 Denmark (Jul 8)

Head-to-head