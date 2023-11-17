England vs Malta: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA European Championship Qualifiers match between England and Malta, as well as kick-off time and team news.

England have played out a largely successful Euro 2024 qualifying campaign as the Three Lions get set to welcome Malta to Wembley on Friday.

Gareth Southgate's side have already guaranteed a top spot finish in Group C regardless of their result against bottom placed Malta. However, maximum points in the remaining two games can land England in Pot 1 for the group-stage draw.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

England vs Malta kick-off time & stadium

Date: November 17, 2023 Kick-off time: 2:45 pm ET Venue: Wembley Stadium

The UEFA European Championship Qualifiers match between England and Malta will be played at the Wembley Stadium in Wembley, England.

It will kick off at 2:45 pm ET in the United States (US).

How to watch England vs Malta online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Sling TV and FS1, while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

England team news

Southgate's seemingly contradictory selection policy has left Raheem Sterling out of the squad for November's games.

While Marcus Rashford and Kalvin Phillips were allowed to join the pack late, there have been a few notable withdrawals - James Maddison, Callum Wilson and Jude Bellingham being some of the latest to pull out.

Levi Colwill, Lewis Dunk, John Stones, Luke Shaw, Ben Chilwell and Reece James are all set to miss out, while an in-form Cole Palmer has earned a senior international call-up alongside Rico Lewis and Ezri Konsa.

England possible XI: Johnstone; Walker, Guehi, Maguire, Trippier; Alexander-Arnold, Henderson, Gallagher; Bowen, Kane, Foden

Position Players Goalkeepers: Johnston, Pickford, Ramsdale Defenders: Trippier, Maguire, Walker, Guehi, Tomori, Konsa, Lewis Midfielders: Henderson, Rice, Phillips, Alexander-Arnold, Gallagher, Palmer Forwards: Rashford, Kane, Grealish, Saka, Foden, Watkins, Bowen

Malta team news

Malta boss Michele Marcolini will have to make do without Jamaican-born attacker Kemar Reid here.

However, the likes of Teddy Teuma and Jodi Jones have returned from their respective injuries, with Teuma likely to be deployed as the number 10 against England.

Malta possible XI: Bonello; S. Borg, J. Borg, Pepe; Attard, N. Muscat, Guillaumier, Camenzuli; Teuma; Jones, P. Mbong

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bonello, M. Grech, Galea Defenders: S. Borg, Shaw, Pepe, E. Borg, Z. Muscat Midfielders: Attard, Camenzuli, Guillaumier, J. Mbong, Teuma, Paiber, Corbolan, Overend, Kristensen, Yankam, N. Muscat, Pisani Forwards: P. Mbong, Montebello, Nwoko, Degabriele, Jones, J. Grech

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two nations faced each other across all competitions.

Date Match Competition June 16, 2023 Malta 0-4 England UEFA European Championship Qualifiers September 1, 2017 Malta 0-4 England UEFA World Cup Qualifiers October 8, 2016 England 2-0 Malta UEFA World Cup Qualifiers June 3, 2000 Malta 1-2 England International friendly May 12, 1971 England 5-0 Malta UEFA European Championship Qualifiers

