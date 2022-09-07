England star Walsh completes world-record Barcelona transfer from Man City

England star Keira Walsh has completed her world-record move to Barcelona from Manchester City.

Walsh seals long-awaited Barca switch

Midfielder won Euro 2022 final player of the match

Had been at Man City since 2014

WHAT HAPPENED? Walsh has been linked with a move to Barca for some time, and the world-record transfer has now been confirmed. She signs a three-year deal in Catalunya.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Walsh's transfer continues the trend of the top female players commanding increasing transfer fees and longer contracts. She replaces Chelsea forward Pernille Harder as the most expensive player of all time.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Walsh joins the exodus of City players to European clubs this summer. Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich), Caroline Weir (Real Madrid) and Lucy Bronze (Barcelona) have all left recently, while Ellen White and Jill Scott have retired.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Manchester City can confirm that Keira Walsh has joined Barcelona for an undisclosed fee," a club statement read. "Everybody at Manchester City would like to thank Keira for her contributions during her time at the Club and wish her all the best for the future."

STORY IN ONE PHOTO:

FC Barcelona

THE VERDICT: From GOAL's Women's Football Correspondent Amee Ruszkai - Walsh’s move is a significant blow for City, who have already had a tough start to the season, crashing out in the first qualifying round of the Women’s Champions League. The England international is an irreplaceable presence - there is no player quite like the one that has orchestrated their midfield for so long.

WHAT NEXT FOR WALSH? The 25-year-old will link up with her new teammates soon after helping the Lionesses secure their place at the 2023 World Cup. She is in line for a debut on Saturday, September 17 against Granadilla Tenerife.