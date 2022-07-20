England vs Spain: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
England will face Spain on Wednesday in the first quarter-final of this year's UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 tournament. The pair will meet after the Lionesses topped Group A, while their opponents came second in Group B.
A clean sweep of victories in the group stages have put the tournament hosts on the front foot as they seek a fourth successive semi-final at a major tournament - but they'll be wary of being stung by their rivals.
Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Games
|England vs Spain
|Date
|July 20, 2022
|Times
|3:00pm ET, 12:00 pm PT
|Stream
TV channel, live stream and how to watch
In the United States (US), UEFA Women's EURO 2022 matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV.
New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
|U.S. TV channel
|Online stream
|ESPN2
|fubo TV (start with a free trial)
Team news and rosters
|Position
|England roster
|Goalkeepers
|Earps, Hampton, Roebuck
|Defenders
|Bronze, Daly, Greenwood, Bright, Carter, Stokes, Wubben-Moy
|Midfielders
|Walsh, Williamson, Stanway, Kirby, Scott, Toone
|Forwards
|Mead, White, Hemp, Parris, Kelly, England, Russo
A perfect record with a near-unprecedented haul of goals in Group A meant England sailed on through to the last-eight with little problem.
Having reached the semi-finals in 2017, anything less will represent failure for the Lionesses, particularly in their freewheeling approach to football under Sarina Wiegman.
Predicted England starting XI: Earps; Bronze, Bright, Williamson, Daly; Stanway, Walsh; Mead, Kirby, Hemp; White.
|Position
|Spain roster
|Goalkeepers
|Gallardo, Panos, Rodriguez
|Defenders
|Batlle, Aleixandri, Paredes, Andres, Ouahabi, Leon, Carmona, Pereira, S. Garcia
|Midfielders
|Bonmatí, Guerrero, Caldentey, Guijarro
Forwards
|González, Del Castillo, Cardona, Sarriegi, L. Garcia, Abelleira, Pina
An opening rout against Finland helped Spain to an impressive start, but defeat against Germany checked their momentum.
A less-than-convincing win over Denmark sealed their quarter-final berth, but having lost their best player to injury pre-tournament in Alexia Putellas, they face an uphill test against the Lionesses.
Predicted Spain starting XI: Panos; Batlle, Paredes, Leon, Ouahabi; Bonmati, Guijarro, Caldentey; L. Garcia, Cardona, Gonzalez.
Last five results
|England results
|Spain results
|Northern Ireland 0-5 England (Jul 15)
|Denmark 0-1 Spain (Jul 16)
|England 8-0 Norway (Jul 11)
|Germany 2-0 Spain (Jul 12)
|England 1-0 Austria (Jul 6)
|Spain 4-1 Finland (Jul 8)
|Switzerland 0-4 England (Jun 30)
|Italy 1-1 Spain (Jul 1)
|England 5-1 Netherlands (Jun 24)
|Spain 7-0 Australia (Jun 25)
Head-to-head
|Date
|Results
|2/20/2022
|England 0-0 Spain
|3/11/2020
|England 0-1 Spain
|4/19/2019
|England 2-1 Spain
