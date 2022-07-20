England vs Spain: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The tournament hosts face a tricky last-eight encounter against another pre-competition favourite - here's everything you need to know

England will face Spain on Wednesday in the first quarter-final of this year's UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 tournament. The pair will meet after the Lionesses topped Group A, while their opponents came second in Group B.

A clean sweep of victories in the group stages have put the tournament hosts on the front foot as they seek a fourth successive semi-final at a major tournament - but they'll be wary of being stung by their rivals.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

TV channel, live stream and how to watch

Team news and rosters

Position England roster Goalkeepers Earps, Hampton, Roebuck Defenders Bronze, Daly, Greenwood, Bright, Carter, Stokes, Wubben-Moy Midfielders Walsh, Williamson, Stanway, Kirby, Scott, Toone Forwards Mead, White, Hemp, Parris, Kelly, England, Russo

A perfect record with a near-unprecedented haul of goals in Group A meant England sailed on through to the last-eight with little problem.

Having reached the semi-finals in 2017, anything less will represent failure for the Lionesses, particularly in their freewheeling approach to football under Sarina Wiegman.

Predicted England starting XI: Earps; Bronze, Bright, Williamson, Daly; Stanway, Walsh; Mead, Kirby, Hemp; White.

Position Spain roster Goalkeepers Gallardo, Panos, Rodriguez Defenders Batlle, Aleixandri, Paredes, Andres, Ouahabi, Leon, Carmona, Pereira, S. Garcia Midfielders Bonmatí, Guerrero, Caldentey, Guijarro Forwards González, Del Castillo, Cardona, Sarriegi, L. Garcia, Abelleira, Pina

An opening rout against Finland helped Spain to an impressive start, but defeat against Germany checked their momentum.

A less-than-convincing win over Denmark sealed their quarter-final berth, but having lost their best player to injury pre-tournament in Alexia Putellas, they face an uphill test against the Lionesses.

Predicted Spain starting XI: Panos; Batlle, Paredes, Leon, Ouahabi; Bonmati, Guijarro, Caldentey; L. Garcia, Cardona, Gonzalez.

Last five results

England results Spain results Northern Ireland 0-5 England (Jul 15) Denmark 0-1 Spain (Jul 16) England 8-0 Norway (Jul 11) Germany 2-0 Spain (Jul 12) England 1-0 Austria (Jul 6) Spain 4-1 Finland (Jul 8) Switzerland 0-4 England (Jun 30) Italy 1-1 Spain (Jul 1) England 5-1 Netherlands (Jun 24) Spain 7-0 Australia (Jun 25)

Head-to-head