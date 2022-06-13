England vs Hungary: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Gareth Southgate's Three Lions will aim to end their summer on a winning note ahead of Qatar 2022 later this year

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations League continues on Tuesday, with England and Hungary meeting in Group A3.

The Euro 2020 finalists will be out for revenge after slipping to a shock loss in the return fixture earlier this month.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

TV channel, live stream and how to watch

In the United States (US), UEFA Nations League matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV.

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Team news & rosters

Position England roster Goalkeepers Pickford, Pope, Ramsdale Defenders Walker, Stones, Maguire, Trippier, James, Coady, Tomori, Guéhi, Justin Midfielders Rice, Mount, Phillips, Bellingham, Ward-Prowse, Gallagher Forwards Sterling, Kane, Grealish, Foden, Saka, Abraham, Bowen

Three games down, three to go - and England's path to a strong Nations League finish is a tricky prospect.

Gareth Southgate was always likely to view this run of games as a chance to fine-tune ahead of Qatar 2022, but he may hope for a big finale against a side that stunned his visitors only a few days prior.

Predicted England starting XI: Pickford; James, Stones, Coady, Trippier; Rice, Bellingham; Bowen, Mount, Grealish; Kane

Position Hungary roster Goalkeepers Gulacsi, Dibusz, Szappanos Defenders Lang, Fiola, Orban, Szalai, Nego, Botka, Nagy, Kecskes, Bolla, Spandler Midfielders Nagy, Kleinheisler, Szoboszlai, Schäfer, Gazdag, Vecsei, Styles, Barath Forwards Szalai, Sallai, Schön, Salloi, Adam, Vancsa

After springing an upset in their first encounter earlier this month, Hungary will do well to make it two on the trot - but they may just fancy their chances.

As the nominal weak link in their Nations League group, a second win against England might all but assure their place in the top tier next time around.

Predicted Hungary starting XI: Gulacsi; Lang, Orban, Szalai, Nego, Nagy, Schafer, Nagy, Sallai, Szoboszlai, Szalai

Last five results

England results Hungary results England 0-0 Italy (Jun 11) Hungary 1-1 Germany (Jun 11) Germany 1-1 England (Jun 7) Italy 2-1 Hungary (Jun 7) Hungary 1-0 England (Jun 4) Hungary 1-0 England (Jun 4) England 3-0 Ivory Coast (Mar 29) Northern Ireland 0-1 Hungary (Mar 29) England 2-1 Switzerland (Mar 26) Hungary 0-1 Serbia (Mar 24)

Head-to-head