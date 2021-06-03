England dealt blow as Alexander-Arnold is ruled out of Euro 2020 due to thigh injury

The Liverpool full-back is now set to spend at least a month on the sidelines, meaning he will play no part in the summer tournament

England have been dealt a major blow as Trent Alexander-Arnold has been ruled out of Euro 2020 due to thigh injury, Goal can confirm.

Alexander-Arnold limped out of England's 1-0 friendly win over Austria on Wednesday night after picking up a knock, leading to fears over his participation in the summer tournament.

A subsequent scan has now revealed that the Liverpool defender has suffered a grade two quadriceps tear, which will keep him out of action for between four to six weeks.

What has Southgate said?

Gareth Southgate gave an ominous update on Alexander Arnold after seeing his team beat Austria at the Riverside Stadium, admitting he was unsure whether he'd be fit in time for the start of the European Championships.

"We've got to see, it's obviously not a good sign that he's had to walk off the pitch, and he was in some discomfort," said the England boss.

"We're so close to the finals that for any player, injuries makes them a doubt. But we will just have to see over the next 48 hours."

