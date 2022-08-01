England and Brazil to meet in women's Finalissima after Euro 2022 and Copa America triumphs

The two champions will meet after winning their continental titles

England will take on Copa America Femenina champions Brazil in the women's Finalissima, following their Euro 2022 triumph over Germany. The Lionesses won Sunday's final 2-1 after extra time, with Chloe Kelly grabbing a dramatic winner in the additional period after the scores were level after 90 minutes.

Meanwhile, Brazil won the Copa America Femenina for the eighth time this weekend courtesy of a first-half Debinha penalty, which gave them a 1-0 victory over Chile.

For the first time ever the women's European and South American champions will now face off in a showpiece event. The match is set to be played in Europe, but governing bodies UEFA and CONMEBOL are yet to announce a date or venue.

What is the Finalissima?

The Finalissima sees the European Championship victors take on the holders of the Copa America.

In an attempt to foster a better relationship between UEFA and CONMEBOL, the format was revamped in 2022 with Italy taking on Brazil at Wembley in the first men's edition since the rebrand.

Argentina ran out comfortable winners in front of a sellout crowd, romping to a 3-0 victory thanks to goals from Lautaro Martinez, Angel Di Maria and Paulo Dybala.