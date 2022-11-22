England & Arsenal star Beth Mead suffers ACL injury that puts World Cup hopes at risk

England and Arsenal star Beth Mead ruptured her anterior cruciate ligament in Saturday's defeat to Manchester United, her club has confirmed.

WHAT HAPPENED? Mead suffered the injury in the closing stages of the weekend's game and is almost certain to miss the remainder of the Gunners' season, in which they are battling for the Women's Super League title and competing in Europe. She will see a surgeon in the coming days.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With ACL ruptures usually taking around six to nine months to recover from, there are immediate concerns for England, too. They will travel to Australia and New Zealand for the 2023 Women's World Cup in less than eight months' time and Mead was one of the stars in their 2022 Euros triumph.

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal will have to manage without Mead when they travel to Turin on Thursday to take on Juventus - who are managed by former Gunners boss Joe Montemurro - in the Women's Champions League.