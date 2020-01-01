Emmanuel Lomotey: Amiens sign Extremadura and Ghana U23 star

The midfielder is set for another season of second tier football but this time in France

Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Lomotey has left Spanish second division side Extremadura for French Ligue 2 outfit , the latter have announced.

The 22-year-old has signed a four-year deal with his new club.

Amiens are set to compete in the French second tier next season following theirrelegation from the elite division last term.

"Amiens SC and Extremadura UD have reached an agreement for the transfer of Emmanuel Lomotey," the Ligue 2 club announced on their official website on Monday.

"Amiens SC is pleased to announce the signing of Emmanuel Lomotey, who strengthens the midfield of the club. The 22-year-old U23 international comes from Liga 2. He has played 21 games this season with Extremadura UD.

"The defensive midfielder transfer deal with Amiens will last until 2024!

"Welcome home Emmanuel!"

After impressing in the Ghana Premier League ( ) for Dreams FC, Lomotey joined Extremadura in 2017 on an initial loan deal.

He largely spent the term with Extremadura's second team.

The following season, Lomotey signed a three-year deal with Spanish second tier club Cordoba, who promptly sold the player back to Extremadura.

Interestingly, Extremadura then sent the midfielder to outfit on a season-long loan for the 2018-19 term, but he failed to earn a first-team appearance during his stay with the Yellow Submarine.

He had his first full campaign of first team football in Europe last season, where he made 21 league outings for Extremadura in the Segunda Division, starting 18 of the matches and scoring one goal.

At international level, Lomotey featured for Ghana's home-based side at the 2017 , helping the Black Stars to lift the title on home soil.

He was also in action for Ghana at the Africa U23 Cup of Nations (Afcon) in last November. Unfortunately, he could not help the Black Meteors finish among the top three to secure a ticket for the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Second from bottom on the table when the 2019-20 season was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Amiens joined as the relegated sides after a resolution by French football authorities.

Ghana international Nicholas Opoku played on loan from at Amiens during the second half of last season.