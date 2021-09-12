The African stars featured for their respective sides during Saturday's games as the league resumed after the international break

Ghanaian Emmanuel Agyenim Boateng was on target for New England Revolution in a 2-1 win against New York City in a Major Soccer League encounter at Gillette Stadium on Saturday.

Santiago Rodriguez scored for New York City in the 11th minute with an assist from Jose Gimenez before Boateng equalised for the home side in the 21st minute with Uganda's Emmanuel Kizza providing the assist.



Boateng and Kizza's side scored the match-winning goal in the 65th minute through Tajon Buchannan, who had replaced Cameroon's Wilfrid Kaptoum a minute after the hour mark.



New York City's Alfredo Morales was red-carded in the 53rd minute after receiving a second yellow card. He had been shown the first yellow card in the second added minute of the first half.

Valentin Castellanos and Thiago were the other players from the visiting side that were yellow-carded while New England's Henry Kessler, Ryan Polste, Carles Gil and Adam Buksa were the ones who were cautioned.



At DRV PNK Stadium, Ghana's Harrison Aful was yellow-carded in the 10th minute as his side, Columbus Crew, lost 1-0 to Inter Miami. Gonzalo Higuain scored the only goal that separated the two teams in the 16th minute.



Apart from Aful, Columbus Crew's Lucas Zelarayan and Nova Wormngoor were cautioned in the 12th and in the 82nd minutes, respectively.



At Saputo Stadium, Kenya international Victor Wanyama played the entirety of the game as CF Montreal lost 1-0 to Nashville SC. Walker Zimmerman scored the away side's only goal in the 66th minute as they emerged victors.



Uganda international Mustafa Kizza came on in the 65th minute for Zachary Brault-Guillard, but his introduction did not help much as they lost at home.

Joe Willis, Harry Mukhtar and Cameroon's Brian Anunga were Nashville's players who were yellow-carded while Montreal only saw Zohran Bassong cautioned in the game.



These were the first games that were staged after the conclusion of the September international break where Wanyama was not involved for Kenya while Mustafa Kizza was called up for Uganda's two qualifiers against the Harambee Stars and Mali.



Wanyama's side - who had lost a game, drawn in one and won two of the last five - will be up against Orlando City on September 15.