Emiliano Martinez set to become one of the world’s most expensive goalkeepers as Aston Villa & Argentina star pushes for transfer to Champions League club

Emi Martinez reportedly wants to swap Aston Villa for a Champions League club in a deal that would make him one of the world’s most expensive keepers.

World Cup winner at Qatar 2022

Tied to a contract until 2027

Wants to play at the highest level

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentine shot-stopper, who helped his country to World Cup glory at Qatar 2022, has seen his stock soar since leaving Arsenal for Villa Park in 2020. The enigmatic 30-year-old has starred in the Premier League, while also claiming Copa America honours on an international stage, and is eager to test himself at the highest possible level.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Daily Mail reports that Martinez could now push for a summer move away from the West Midlands, despite being tied to a contract through to 2027 – with that £100,000-a-week deal making him the Villans’ top earner.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Villa will be in a strong position when it comes to transfer negotiations and the expectation is that any sale will see Martinez become one of the costliest goalkeepers on the planet – with that list currently topped by Spanish star Kepa Arrizabalaga following his £71 million ($86m) switch to Chelsea in 2018.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Villa signed Martinez for just £16m ($19m) and will make a sizeable profit in any future deal, with it yet to be determined which clubs that can offer the South American the Champions League football he craves will make a move when the next window swings open.