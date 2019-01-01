Emery’s Arsenal are no better than Wenger’s & missing out on top four would be failure – Parlour

The former Gunners midfielder admits little progress has been made at Emirates Stadium, but feels a top-four finish is still there to be shot at

Unai Emery has made no better than they were under Arsene Wenger, says Ray Parlour, and anything less than a top-four finish would represent another “failure” for the club.

The Gunners allowed an iconic coach to walk away in 2018 after slipping out of the elite.

Emery’s appointment was intended to breathe new life into the Gunners, with the plan being that a fresh set of eyes would deliver a reversal in fortunes.

That has not happened so far, with all too familiar failings – such as struggles away from home – continuing to hold the north London outfit back.

A 1-0 defeat at in their most recent outing further highlighted that fact, with Arsenal missing the chance to claim third spot in the Premier League table.

Former Gunners star Parlour told talkSPORT of the club’s class of 2019-20: “I thought it was always going to be a tricky game. I would have taken a draw.

“I mean, I had Arsenal to win the game - could have gone third. But, they’re still fifth and they’ve still got lots to play for.

“As I said before at the start of the season; if they come fourth, it’s a great season. Champions League football is the most important thing for Arsenal now going forward.

“If they come fifth or sixth this year it has been a failure again. Because they went into the transfer market and I think everyone was quite excited about the signings.

“So I think it is going to be interesting to see what happens going forward.”

Arsenal invested heavily over the summer, with the purse strings loosened after several years of frugal recruitment, but Parlour has seen little signs of progress over the last 12 months.

He added: “No, it’s not better (than when Wenger was in charge), but it is a real opportunity.

“After we started really well during the start of the season, people were going ‘Oh we can challenge for the title’ and I said no chance!

“I said that on here – no chance whatsoever. If they come fourth in the league, it’s been a very good season.

“They’re fifth at the moment and still have every chance of coming fourth so it was a poor result the other day.

“But the other teams are struggling as well around them that might give them an opportunity to get fourth place, which would be a great season for Arsenal.”