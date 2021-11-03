Emery rejects Newcastle as ex-Arsenal boss confirms Villarreal stay

Unai Emery has rejected the chance to take over as Newcastle's new head coach, with the ex-Arsenal boss publicly confirming his decision to stay at Villarreal.

Goal reported on Tuesday that Newcastle had opened talks with Emery over their vacant permanent manager's post, with the club having taken the decision to part ways with previous boss Steve Bruce following a Premier League defeat to Tottenham on October 17.

Emery admitted to being approached by the Magpies following Villarreal's 2-0 Champions League win over Young Boys, but also said that no formal offer had been made, and has now come out to clarify his future once and for all.

What's been said?

The Spaniard has released a statement via his official Twitter account, which reads: "Villarreal CF is my home and I am 100% committed. Honestly, I am grateful for the interest of a great club, but even more grateful to be here and that is why I communicated to Fernando Roig my decision to want to continue being part of this project.

"No matter how much noise there was yesterday in another country, within the club there was transparency and loyalty with the Roig family and with my staff, which is maximum and for me it is the most important

"I want to thank the fans for the support they have always shown me. On Sunday we have a very important game and I hope that together we can achieve victory. See you at the Estadio de la Ceramica."

