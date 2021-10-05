'Emery really helps me to perform' – Danjuma hails Villarreal coach

Talented winger Arnaut Danjuma has credited Unai Emery for his awe-inspiring form at La Liga outfit Villarreal.

After two seasons at Championship side Bournemouth, the 24-year-old joined the reigning Europa League kings on a five-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

With that move, the Nigeria prospect will remain at Estadio de la Ceramica until 2026.

Since joining the Spanish top-flight side, Danjuma has proven his efficiency in front of goal – netting five times in all competitions in the 2021-22 campaign.

In his last outing, he got a brace as the Yellow Submarine silenced Real Betis 2-0 on Sunday. And he has pointed at the former Arsenal boss’ impact for his impressive run so far.

“I feel very good here. I need to give a massive thanks to Unai Emery,” he told the club website.

“The coach is really busy with me and he really helps me to perform with the team.

“I’ve integrated well with the culture of the team, and my teammates trust me.”

Danjuma also voiced his ‘hunger’ to ensure that Villarreal win silverware.

“My stats have been good so far. I’m looking forward to performing more for the team. I’m very hungry, for me, this is only the beginning,” he continued.

After the international window, the winger would be hoping to continue with his fine run when the Submarine welcome Osasuna to the Estadio de la Ceramica.

For manager Emery, his aim is to see Danjuma form a solid partnership with Spanish star Yeremi Pino.

“Playing well helps you win, and winning gives you confidence,” he said.

“The draws [against Real Madrid and Real Mallorca] were penalizing us. The only way of the draw against Madrid being a good result was if we won [against Betis].

“There are certain things which are making us feel good, and that’s giving us confidence.

“We were consistent against a good opponent like we were against Real Madrid and Manchester United. We wanted to link up well with Danjuma and Yeremy."

With just seven matches played so far in the current campaign, Villarreal occupy the 11th spot in the table having accrued 11 points.