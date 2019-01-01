'Emery is as agitated as ever' - Ben Arfa takes swipe at ex-boss after Rennes beat Arsenal

The Frenchman mocked the Gunners head coach after playing a starring role in the Premier League side's Europa League downfall on Thursday night

midfielder Hatem Ben Arfa took a swipe at Unai Emery after the outfit beat 3-1 in the first leg of their last-16 tie.

The Gunners now have an uphill task on their hands to reach the quarter-finals , with the return leg at Emirates Stadium set to be played next Thursday.

Alex Iwobi gave Arsenal the lead in the tie after just three minutes, but after a fantastic Benjamin Bourigeaud strike levelled the scores, Nacho Monreal put the ball in his own net just after the hour mark.

Article continues below

Ismaila Sarr then ensured that Rennes claimed a significant win with a late goal , as Emery's men struggled to cope with the home side's energy and movement in the final third.

Former and star Ben Arfa orchestrated the victory with a superb display in the middle of the park and he couldn't resist taking a dig at Emery post-match.

Ben Arfa played under the Spanish boss for a brief period at PSG, forced into a bit-part role from the sidelines after falling down the pecking order in his squad.

The 32-year-old was reduced to a role in the reserves before a bitter legal dispute saw him restored to the senior team, then ultimately ending up leaving the club to join Rennes last September.

“My motivation was to play a solid match, to win and get ourselves into a good position to go through," Ben Arfa began. "That’s what was in my head.

"But I did see the same Emery, as agitated as ever. I looked over at him a few times and that made me laugh a little. He hasn’t changed.

“I told some friends before the match that my prediction was that we would win 3-1 or 4-1. We didn’t manage to get the fourth but my prediction was right.”

Arsenal must now dust themselves down quickly ahead of a huge clash against Manchester United on Sunday.

Both teams are chasing the final spot in the league table, but the Gunners will have to produce a much-improved display to topple Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's rejuvenated Red Devils .

Meanwhile, Rennes and Ben Arfa will turn their attention back to Ligue 1 this weekend, with a vital home game against to take in.