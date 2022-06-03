Emerson targeted in 'horror movie' armed robbery as Spurs star's father claims 'probably 20' gunshots fired

The Brazilian endured a harrowing experience while on holiday in his native country earlier this week

Emerson Royal was targeted in a "horror movie" armed robbery at a party in Brazil earlier this week, with the Tottenham star's father claiming that "probably 20 shots" were fired by the assailant.

The 23-year-old defender was enjoying a summer break in his homeland following the end of the 2021-22 Premier League season, unwinding in a local nightclub when the incident occurred that left him shaken, but unharmed.

The assailant is said to have been struck by a bullet during the altercation and brought to a nearby hospital.

What happened to Emerson Royal?

The Tottenham full-back was leaving a party with friends and family in the early hours of Friday morning when he stopped to take a photo with and sign an autograph for a police officer.

He is then alleged to have been approached by an individual holding a gun, who then demanded that possessions were handed over.

The police officer is said to have then drawn his own weapon, with over 20 shots ringing out – one of which is reported to have hit the assailant in the back, forcing him to undergo hospital treatment.

Globo Esporte report that Emerson attended a police station in the wake of the incident and reported to local authorities that he was fine.

What has been said about the incident?

Emerson, who took in 41 appearances for Tottenham last season after joining them from Barcelona, has said: “It was a complicated moment, but for now I'll take a rest and after that I'll speak again.”

His father, Emerson de Souza, told Globo Esporte: “I was celebrating and on the way out, this whole affair happened, which was very bad. A horror scene indeed. I don't wish that on anyone.

"He [the policeman] went, as usual, with Royal to the car and when he realised there was a robbery and the criminal was pointing the gun at Emerson, at the time the criminal got distracted, the policeman started to exchange shots with him. It all happened very fast, there were probably 20 shots.

“There were around five or six people with him. Each one went to a side running, dodging, because they didn't know where the shots were coming from.”

