NYCFC have made Yankee Stadium their own. It’s not easy to do that. The iconic arena is associated with baseball. Playing soccer at one of the great cathedrals of America’s favorite pastime really should be difficult.

But go to Yankee Stadium on a New York City FC matchday, take the subway from midtown Manhattan, or Brooklyn, or the Bronx or Queens, or any of the five boroughs that NYCFC call home, and something bubbles away. This place feels alive. There are drums and flares. There are food and drinks. Some clubs take over parks. Others have open spaces that they make their own. New York City FC take up whole blocks of the world’s busiest city.

And there’s something immensely compelling about that. In New York City, matchday moves fast. For Matchday Ready presented by Charmin toilet paper, GOAL spent time with New York City FC supporters to see how they prepare for a matchday built around passion, routine, and making every second count. Because when the action moves this quickly, fans don’t want to miss a moment — especially during the chaotic halftime rush. With Charmin Ultra Strong, supporters can clean with confidence, enjoy the go, and get back.to their seats before the second half kicks off.





So, what makes New York City FC fans truly special - what separates them from the rest? GOAL takes a deeper look, hitting the scene to see how supporters bring their matchday traditions to life week after week.

What makes New York City FC fans unique?





There is a toughness to the city. They are, quite literally, in the middle of the concrete jungle. And fans embrace the challenges that come with that, whether that means chanting for 90 minutes or braving the elements.

“I’ve worn this shirt to every single game, rain or shine,” one fan said.

Where do fans meet before the game?

Under the 4 train subway station on 161st Street–Yankee Stadium. No, seriously, that’s the best spot. Sure, there are bars surrounding their stadium, but the real action happens below the rickety tracks where trains zip up and down the city all day. Before a game against Inter Miami last year, they went viral for the good-natured noise and furor they created as their opponents arrived.

From there, it’s a march to the match. It’s a short stroll, in truth, from under the subway to the stadium. But it can be an intense one nonetheless.

What do they do during the game?

At the stadium, during the game, New York City FC is loud, and a little bit tongue-in-cheek. They have a number of prominent Supporters’ Groups who all occupy one end of the stadium. Scarves are a must, as is an iconic chant “chi-cken bu-cket”, a cheeky nod to the cheap chicken available at their home stadium.

And when supporters need a quick break during the action, efficiency matters. At home, the action isn’t just happening on the pitch - it’s happening in the hallway outside the bathroom, too. With friends and family crowding around the TV, everyone’s trying to grab food, cheer on NYCFC, and make a quick bathroom trip without missing a single moment of the match. That’s why fans who keep Charmin Ultra Strong at home know they’re covered - you can clean with confidence, use less (versus the leading U.S. 1-ply bargain brand), and get back to the game fast.

What do they do after the game?

Well, there are a fair few options. The first is sticking around and waiting for players to walk over - not least after the wins. Then it’s off to the bars, or back on that subway, zooming off to whichever of the five boroughs fans have flocked from.