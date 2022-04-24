Elneny was 'magnificent' for Arsenal in win against Manchester United - Wright

Arsenal legend Ian Wright was left impressed with the performance of Mohamed Elneny in the club's 3-1 win over Manchester United in the Premier League assignment staged at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Nuno Tavares, Bukayo Saka, and Granit Xhaka were on target for the Gunners while Cristiano Ronaldo struck the only goal for the Red Devils.

It was a vital win that took the North Londoners back in the top-four on the table, a position they are holding after Tottenham were held to a goalless draw away to Brentford in a later match.

The former striker believes the Egypt international, who once again played a starring role as his team beat Chelsea 4-2 in the midweek London Derby, was one of the main reasons why the Mikel Arteta charges claimed a win over their rivals.

"Xhaka was magnificent, [Martin] Odegaard did his stuff again, but Elneny - for someone that last played before Chelsea, that was in December - he came in [on Sunday]…dependable, professional, he never lets the team down," Wright said as quoted by Mirror.

"He had the most passes today and the most interceptions, he just gets himself in the right position.

"He is the kind of player, he wants to pass forward. He is somebody who kept the ball going and kept Arsenal going. He’s the kind of player - and he may leave - you come in when you haven’t played for so long and he’s been magnificent."

Elneny got a chance to play in the first team after Thomas Partey's injury coupled with Albert Sambi Lokonga's poor showing when he stepped in for the latter.

The two recent wins have ensured the Gunners are now on 60 points and in the Uefa Champions League spot, two points more than Spurs; both teams have played 33 matches, one less than Manchester United who are currently placed fifth with 54 points.

Elneny's contract with the Gunners is set to expire at the end of the ongoing campaign.