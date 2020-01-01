Elliott reveals which Liverpool stars have helped him most this season

The Reds youngster made eight appearances in his debut season, with several big names serving as inspiration in the process

Harvey Elliott has revealed the team-mates that have helped him most since the young winger made the move to .

Elliott joined Liverpool in July 2019, having broken through with by becoming the club's youngest ever first-team player and the youngest to ever feature in .

The then-16-year-old made his competitive debut for Liverpool in September as he became the youngest-ever player to start a match for the club and the second youngest to ever play for the Reds, behind only Jerome Sinclair.

He was rewarded with a professional contract at the end of the season, with Elliott signing on after turning 17 on April 4.

Widely tipped to be a key figure for the Reds in the coming years, Elliott says that players like James Milner, Jordan Henderson, Adam Lallana, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah have been vital to helping him adjust to life with the Premier League champions.

“Millie has helped me a lot throughout the season. He’s someone I want to be like. I want to have a long career like him,” Elliott told the Athletic.

“All us youngsters can learn so much from the likes of Millie and Hendo, two experienced pros who always give 100 per cent every single day. They don’t drink and they’re always professional with how they lead their lives. You can see that in the great shape they’re in.

“They don’t just want to be the best they possibly can be themselves but they also want to get the best out of everyone around them. Every day, I learn something new.

“Adam Lallana helped me a lot and it was a shame to see him go. I’m usually in the gym at the same time as Sadio and Mo, and they give me a lot of advice.

“If I’m doing a particular weight and it’s looking too easy, then Sadio or Mo will be over to push me with a different weight to make it harder. If I’m doing exercises with the band, they’ll be over to make sure my body is in the right position.”

Elliott, who is also the youngest player to ever start a match at Anfield, made eight total appearances for Liverpool in his debut campaign.