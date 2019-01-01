Elizabeth Addo opens goal account in Western Sydney Wanderers' win

The Ghana international got off her mark as her side finally secured their first victory of the season to end 10-match winless streak

Elizabeth Addo opened her goal account as Western Sydney Wanderers picked their first win of the season against Adelaide United after a 4-1 triumph on Saturday.

Rachel Lowe's opener was cancelled out by Veronica Latsko but three second half goals from Kylie Ledbrook, Erica Halloway and Addo sealed the three points for the visitors.

Daniel Barrett's ladies did not waste time to make their intent known, going in front after two minutes through Lowe.

The equaliser, however, arrived for the hosts courtesy Latsko's 41st-minute strike.

Afrer the interval, a poor challenge inside the area gifted the visitors a penalty kick and Ledbrook wasted no time to ensure a 2-1 comeback lead in the 61st minute.

Late in the game, Halloway fired home the third thanks to a fine pass from Remy Siemsen before Courtney Nevin set up Addo for their fourth of the game.

The result saw bottom-placed Wanderers earn four points from 10 matches and reduced the gap with ninth-placed and closest strugglers Newcastle Jets to six points.

Addo will be hoping to help her side consolidate on their newly found winning momentum when they host fourth-placed Perth Glory at the Parramatta Stadium on January 24.