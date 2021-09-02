El Salvador vs USMNT: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Fresh from their Gold Cup triumph, the Stars and Stripes travel to face La Selecta in the opening stage of the third round of qualification

The United States men's national team will look to get their Qatar 2022 World Cup CONCACAF qualifiers off to a winning start against El Salvador at Estadio Cuscatlan in San Salvador.

Watch El Salvador vs USMNT on fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

Fresh from their Gold Cup triumph, the Stars and Stripes travel to face La Selecta in the opening stage of the third - and final - round of the road to next year's showpiece tournament.

Article continues below

Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games El Salvador vs USMNT Date September 2, 2021 Times 10:05pm ET, 7:05pm PT Stream fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (watch with a 7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream NBC Universo fubo TV (7-day free trial)

Team news & rosters

Position El Salvador roster Goalkeepers Gonzalez, Carabantes, Guardado Defenders Larin, Tamacas, Dominguez, Barahona, Gomez, Zavaleta, Vigil, Claros* Midfielders Ceren, Orellana, Monterroza, Pineda, Roldan, Moreno, Cartagena, Osorio, Hernandez*, Mena* Forwards Rivas, Henriquez, Perez, Martinez, Rivera, Reyes, Vasquez

*denotes uncapped player

It will be four decades next year since La Selecta last competed in the game's showpiece tournament, finishing stone-cold last at Spain 1982 - and they'll face a fight to end that absence from the world stage too.

Hugo Perez, promoted this year to the top job, will take heart that their defeats to Qatar and Mexico at the Gold Cup were narrow losses - but there is little room for error now.

Predicted El Salvador starting XI: Gonzalez; Tamacas, Zavaleta, Gomez, Larin; Ceren, Roldan, Moreno; Perez, Rivas, Henriquez.

Position USMNT roster Goalkeepers Steffen, Horvath, Turner Defenders Yedlin, Ream, Brooks, Zimmerman, A. Robinson, Dest, M. Robinson, McKenzie, Sands, Bello Midfielders Acosta, Lletget, Roldan, McKennie, Adams Forwards Pulisic, Sargent, Reyna, Aaronson, Siebatcheu, De la Fuente, Pepi*

*denotes uncapped player

With just one loss to their name since a draw with Wales last November - a narrow reverse against Switzerland in May - the Stars and Stripes have been tough to put down under Gregg Berhalter's watch in recent months.

That form is surely set to carry across into their first qualifier for Qatar, with a fearsome squad of domestic and international talent - though several of the latter will miss out on this clash.

Predicted USMNT starting XI: Turner; Brooks, M. Robinson, Sands, Bello; Roldan, Acosta, Lletget; Reyna, De la Fuente, Pepi.

Last five results

El Salvador results USMNT results El Salvador 0-0 Costa Rica (Aug 22) USMNT 1-0 Mexico (AET) (Aug 1) Qatar 3-2 El Salvador (Jul 24) Qatar 0-1 USMNT (Jul 29) Mexico 1-0 El Salvador (Jul 18) USMNT 1-0 Jamaica (Jul 25) Trinidad and Tobago 0-2 El Salvador (Jul 14) USMNT 1-0 Canada (Jul 18) El Salvador 2-0 Guatemala (Jul 11) Martinique 1-6 USMNT (Jul 15)

Head-to-head