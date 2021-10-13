El Salvador vs Mexico: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Mexico can cement their place as frontrunners in the Qatar 2022 World Cup CONCACAF qualifiers when they travel to face El Salvador at Estadio Cuscatlan in San Salvador.

Watch El Salvador vs Mexico on fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

El Tri head off to take on La Selecta, three points ahead of the USMNT at the top of the table - and they know that victory will maintain the gap at the very least.

Article continues below

Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games El Salvador vs Mexico Date October 13, 2021 Times 10:05pm ET, 7:05pm PT Stream fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (watch with a 7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream CBSSN, Telemundo, NBC Universo fubo TV (7-day free trial)

Team news & rosters

Position El Salvador roster Goalkeepers Gonzalez, Carabantes, Guardado Defenders Larin, Tamacas, Dominguez, Zavaleta, Vigil, Claros*, Cruz* Midfielders Ceren, Orellana, Monterroza, Punyed, Portillo, Roldan, Moreno, Hernandez, Mena*, Diaz* Forwards Pineda, Rivas, Henriquez, Perez, Martinez, Gil*, Sorto*

*denotes uncapped player

Almost four decades have passed since La Selecta last reared their head at a World Cup - competing at Spain 1982 - and their prospects of reaching Qatar look to be growing smaller by the day too.

But a victory over the group leaders would bolster their prospects enormously when it comes to keeping up a pursuit of a top-three spot - and that vital fourth-place playoff berth.

Predicted El Salvador starting XI: Gonzalez; Tamacas, Vigil, Dominguez, Roldan; Mena; Ceren, Henriquez; Hernandez; Monterroza, Rivas.

Position Mexico roster Goalkeepers Ochoa, Talavera, Orozco, Cota Defenders Araujo, Montes, O. Rodriguez, Moreno, Dominguez, L. Rodriguez, Gallardo, Sanchez, Vasquez, Midfielders Guardado, Dos Santos, Alvarez, Pineda, Antuna, C. Rodriguez, Romo, Cordova, Herrera Forwards Jimenez, Corona, Vega, Martin, Funes Mori, Lozano

El Tri swept to a comfortable victory last time out - and with the USMNT's defeat, they have been able to open up a gap at the summit that will help them breathe a little easier as they set their sights on next year's tournament.

But they will be wary of a potential banana-skin in the shape of their hosts, and will look to make sure they can avoid any potential slip-ups.

Predicted Mexico starting XI: Ochoa; L. Rodriguez, Montes, Moreno, Gallardo; Herrera, Alvarez, Cordova; Corona, Jimenez, Lozano.

Last five results

El Salvador results Mexico results Costa Rica 2-1 El Salvador (Oct 10) Mexico 3-0 Honduras (Oct 10) El Salvador 1-0 Panama (Oct 7) Mexico 1-1 Canada (Oct 7) El Salvador 0-2 Guatemala (Sep 24) Panama 1-1 Mexico (Sep 8) Canada 3-0 El Salvador (Sep 8) Costa Rica 0-1 Mexico (Sep 5) El Salvador 0-0 Honduras (Sep 5) Mexico 2-1 Jamaica (Sep 2)

Head-to-head