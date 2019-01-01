El Hadji Diouf backs Liverpool for Champions League glory ahead of Tottenham Hotspur clash

Jurgen Klopp’s side are looking to emerge as European champions, and their former player is backing them to lift the trophy

Former forward El Hadji Diouf believes his old club has the edge going into the final against Hotspur.

The two English clubs will go head-to-head in a battle to claim Europe's elite club competition in Madrid on Saturday.

The Reds failed in their bid to lift Europe’s most prestigious club trophy last season, having stuttered to a 3-1 defeat to at the NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium, Kiev.

Liverpool have impressively managed to beat former champions and en route to the showpiece event, whereas Spur have made their way past the likes of and to meet them.

Diouf, who was contracted to the Anfield giants from 2002 to 2005, reckons Jurgen Klopp’s men are in a great position to get the better of their fierce rivals in the final.

“I want Liverpool to win because I’m a Red boy,” Diouf told Goal.

“Also, winning the title will be an icing on the cake for what they did in the semi-final against Barcelona.

“Tottenham are a fantastic side because no one expected them to get this far, so Liverpool must be focused against them because most times the best team end up losing.

“Everyone is optimistic about the Reds winning because they are playing back to back in the Champions League final, but I think they are a really powerful team with a great manager in Jurgen Klopp.”

The teams will contest the first all-English final since defeated on penalties in Moscow in 2008.

Tottenham are expected to parade their full squad for this match at Wanda Metropolitano, with an adductor injury ruling out Naby Keita for Liverpool.