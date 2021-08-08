Ejuke with a bang as CSKA Moscow fall to Dinamo Moscow

The Nigeria forward scored the Red-Blues' only goal at the VTB Arena before they conceded two second-half goals

Chidera Ejike scored CSKA Moscow's only goal in their 2-1 loss to Dinamo Moscow in Sunday's Premier League League clash.

The 23-year-old made Aleksei Berezutski's starting XI at the VTB Arena after coming on as a second-half substitute in their last two outings against Ufa and Lokomotiv Moscow.

Ejuke did not waste time and he immediately fire the visitors ahead with his eighth-minute opener but it was not enough to secure maximum points.

The opener separated both teams for almost an hour until Daniil Fomin turned the game around for Dinamo Moscow with his goals in the 58th and 73rd minutes.

Ejuke was on parade from start to finish, his third league appearance for the Red-Blues who suffered back-to-back losses after last Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Lokomotiv Moscow.

Dinamo Moscow, on the other hand, had Cameroon's Clinton N'Jie in action for 62 minutes before he was replaced while Nigeria's Sylvester Igboun was an unused substitute.