Eintracht Frankfurt vs West Ham: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

West Ham will face an uphill battle on the road as they look to turn around a first-leg reverse against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League semi-finals on Thursday, with a place in the final at stake for the victor.

Watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs West Ham on fuboTV (try for free)

The Hammers were beaten 2-1 on home turf after a superb performance from their Bundesliga opponents - and know that the fight to overcome their disadvantage will be the toughest test they have faced yet.

Article continues below

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Eintracht Frankfurt vs West Ham Date May 5, 2022 Times 3pm ET, 12pm PT Stream fubo TV (try for free)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), Europa League matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (try for free).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream TUDN fubo TV (try for free)

Team news & rosters

Position Frankfurt roster Goalkeepers Trapp, Grahl, Ramaj Defenders Ndicka, Hinteregger, Toure, Hasebe, Da Costa, Lenz, Tuta, Durm Midfielders Ilsanker, Jakic, Hrustic, Sow, Kostic, Kamada, Rode, Chandler, Barkok, Lindstrom Forwards Lammers, Borre, Ache, Hauge, Knauff, Paciencia

The Bundesliga side are far from European underdogs now, and the following they've taken to Barcelona and London may well live in local legend - and, as things stand, they have one foot in the final to boot.

But the job is only half done, and they will be foolish to expect the Hammers won't come out all guns blazing. Still, they are the team to beat now on current form, and they will be heavy favourites on home soil.

Predicted Frankfurt starting XI: Trapp; Tuta, Hinteregger, Toure; Knauff, Sow, Rode, Kostic; Lindstrom, Kamada; Borre.

Position West Ham roster Goalkeepers Fabianski, Areola, Martin, Randolph Defenders Cresswell, Zouma, Coufal, Dawson, Ogbonna, Diop, Fredericks, Masuaku, Johnson, Alese, Ekwah, Ashby, Baptiste Midfielders Fornals, Lanzini, Vlasic, Noble, Soucek, Kral, Rice, Chesters, Perkins Forwards Yarmolenko, Antonio, Bowen, Benrahma, Okoflex

The dreams of a major modern milestone for the Hammers are now hanging by a thread - but if David Moyes' side have shown anything, it is that they know how to do it tough in Europe this season.

With Premier League domestic form effectively out of the window to focus on this, it really is an all-or-nothing gambit now from the visitors to overcome their disadvantage on the scoreboard.

Predicted West Ham starting XI: Areola; Coufal, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Lanzini, Fornals; Antonio.

Last five results

Frankfurt results West Ham results Leverkusen 2-0 Frankfurt (May 2) West Ham 1-2 Arsenal (May 1) West Ham 1-2 Frankfurt (Apr 28) West Ham 1-2 Frankfurt (Apr 28) Frankfurt 2-2 Hoffenheim (Apr 23) Chelsea 1-0 West Ham (Apr 24) Union Berlin 2-0 Frankfurt (Apr 17) West Ham 1-1 Burnley (Apr 17) Barcelona 2-3 Frankfurt (Apr 14) Lyon 0-3 West Ham (Apr 14)

Last three results