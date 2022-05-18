Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Eintracht Frankfurt and Rangers stand on the cusp of European legend when the pair meet in the 2022 Europa League final in Seville on Wednesday.

The Bundesliga and Scottish outfits were outsiders once upon a time, but now sit on the edge of history, with a winner-takes-all encounter in Spain delivering silverware and a straight shot to the Champions League.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers Date May 18, 2022 Times 3pm ET, 12pm PT

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Frankfurt roster Goalkeepers Trapp, Grahl, Ramaj Defenders Ndicka, Hinteregger, Toure, Hasebe, Da Costa, Lenz, Tuta, Durm Midfielders Ilsanker, Jakic, Hrustic, Sow, Kostic, Kamada, Rode, Chandler, Barkok, Lindstrom Forwards Lammers, Borre, Ache, Hauge, Knauff, Paciencia

The road to the final has been full of banana skins and giant-killings for Frankfurt, and now they have the chance to cap their season with silverware and success in Spain.,

Oliver Glasner's side let their domestic form slip as they focused on this competition and now it really is an all-or-nothing prize for the Bundesliga outfit.

Predicted Frankfurt starting XI: Trapp; Toure, Ndicka, Tuta; Knauff, Sow, Rode, Kostic; Kamada, Hauge; Borre.

Position Rangers roster Goalkeepers McGregor, McCrorie, McLaughlin Defenders Tavernier, Bassey, Helander, Goldson, Simpson, Zukowski, Balogun, Barisic, King Midfielders Lundstram, Hagi, Jack, Davis, Ramsey, Aribo, Kamara, Sands, Wright, McCann, Lowry Forwards Diallo, Itten, Kent, Morelos, Roofe, Sakala

It has been a half-century since Rangers last tasted European success, and Giovanni van Bronckhorst could become just the second boss in their history to guide them to a continental prize.

Against the famed might of Frankfurt's road support, the Scottish team are expected to bring their own vocal army to proceedings and they'll hope for a happy hunting ground in Spain too.

Predicted Rangers starting XI: McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Bassey, Barisic; Kamara, Lundstram, Jack; Kent, Aribo, Wright.

Last five results

Frankfurt results Rangers results Mainz 2-2 Frankfurt (May 14) Hearts 1-3 Rangers (May 14) Frankfurt 1-1 Gladbach (May 8) Rangers 4-1 Ross County (May 11) Frankfurt 1-0 West Ham (May 5) Rangers 2-0 Dundee United (May 8) Leverkusen 2-0 Frankfurt (May 2) Rangers 3-1 RB Leipzig (May 5) West Ham 1-2 Frankfurt (Apr 28) Celtic 1-1 Rangers (May 1)

Head-to-head