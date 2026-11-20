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Eintracht Frankfurt vs Hoffenheim: Kick-off time

Bundesliga - Game Week 10 21 Nov 2026 - 09:30 Deutsche Bank Park

Eintracht Frankfurt host Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt on Saturday, 13 December 2026.

Just one place separates them in the table: Frankfurt are tenth and Hoffenheim ninth. Both sit in mid-table but are looking to move in different directions.

Frankfurt go into the match with three wins and two draws from their last five competitive matches, a run that points to a settled side under coach Adolf Hütter. They drew 2-2 at Paderborn last time out, following convincing wins over Hamburger SV in the league and cup.

Christian Ilzer's Hoffenheim have been less consistent. Wins over Bayer Leverkusen (3-0) and Schalke (2-1) gave way to defeats against Werder Bremen and Holstein Kiel in the DFB Cup.

The two sides have regularly produced high-scoring games in recent seasons. They meet again on Saturday afternoon at Deutsche Bank Park.

Here are the broadcast details, kick-off time and team line-ups.

Eintracht Frankfurt and Hoffenheim: This week's talking points

Eintracht Frankfurt have three wins, two draws and no defeats from their last five competitive matches. Their most recent game ended 2-2 at Paderborn on 7 November. Before that, Frankfurt beat Hamburger SV in the Bundesliga (3-1) and the DFB Cup (3-1 away). Their only defeat in this period was a 1-0 loss at Borussia Dortmund. Frankfurt scored nine goals and conceded four across those five games.

Hoffenheim have two wins, one draw and two defeats from their last five competitive matches. TSG beat Schalke 04 2-1 on 8 November, while their best result was a 3-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen. A 2-0 defeat to Werder Bremen and a DFB Cup loss to Holstein Kiel mar their record. Hoffenheim scored eight goals and conceded six in this period.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Hoffenheim: Line-ups

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Hoffenheim: Form

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Hoffenheim: Head-to-head record

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Hoffenheim: The tables