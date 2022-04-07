Eintracht Frankfurt vs Barcelona: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Barcelona can put one foot into the semi-finals of the Europa League if they can deliver the goods against Eintracht Frankfurt when the pair meet in the first leg of their quarter-final clash on Thursday.

The Blaugrana are in their richest vein of form of the season so far, and will back themselves to go all the way to the final - but they must first overcome a Bundesliga outfit looking to spring a result of their own.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Eintracht Frankfurt vs Barcelona Date April 7, 2022 Times 3pm ET, 12pm PT

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), Europa League matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (try for free).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream TUDN

Team news & rosters

Position Frankfurt roster Goalkeepers Trapp, Grahl, Ramaj Defenders Ndicka, Hinteregger, Toure, Hasebe, Da Costa, Lenz, Tuta, Durm Midfielders Ilsanker, Jakic, Hrustic, Sow, Kostic, Kamada, Rode, Chandler, Barkok, Lindstrom Forwards Lammers, Borre, Ache, Hauge, Knauff, Paciencia

The Bundesliga outfit have struggled to find a winning mentality in recent weeks, but nor have they found themselves on the wrong end of the scorelines either.

Still, a run of draws may not cut it against a Liga outfit who are hot to the touch right now, and Frankfurt will need to dig deep to deliver a promising result before the return trip to Spain.

Predicted Frankfurt starting XI: Trapp; Hinteregger, Ndicka, Tuta; Knauff, Sow, Jakic, Kostic; Kamada, Lindstrom; Borre.

Position Barcelona roster Goalkeepers Ter Stegen, Neto, Carevic, Tenas Defenders Dest, Pique, Araujo, Alves, Lenglet, Alba, Roberto, Mingueza, Umtiti, Garcia, Balde, Comas, Jaime, Marmol Midfielders Busquets, Puig, Gonzalez, Pedri, F. de Jong, Gavi, Catalan, De Vega Forwards Dembele, Depay, Fati, Traore, Braithwaite, L. de Jong, Torres, Aubameyang, Jutgla, Ezzalzouli, Akhomach, Pedrola

A routine win over Sevilla, that might not have been so routine six months ago, at the weekend underscores just how far Barcelona have come under Xavi - but their revival will not be complete until they have a trophy to show for it.

If they can play like they did when they tore apart Real Madrid in El Clasico last month, they'll be hot favourites to head to the last four.

Predicted Barcelona starting XI: Ter Stegen; Araujo, Pique, Garcia, Alba; Pedri, Busquets, De Jong; Traore, Aubameyang, Torres.

