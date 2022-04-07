Eintracht Frankfurt vs Barcelona: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it
Barcelona can put one foot into the semi-finals of the Europa League if they can deliver the goods against Eintracht Frankfurt when the pair meet in the first leg of their quarter-final clash on Thursday.
Watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Barcelona on fuboTV (try for free)
The Blaugrana are in their richest vein of form of the season so far, and will back themselves to go all the way to the final - but they must first overcome a Bundesliga outfit looking to spring a result of their own.
Editors' Picks
- No Ronaldo or Maguire? How Ten Hag's Man Utd might play
- Ronaldo-like Benzema blows Chelsea away with second consecutive Champions League hat-trick for Madrid
- Barcelona's teenage wizard: 'Pedri Potter' bringing Messi-esque magic back to Camp Nou
- 'I went to the games and then straight to the tattoo shop!' - Football fans and their ink
Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Games
|Eintracht Frankfurt vs Barcelona
|Date
|April 7, 2022
|Times
|3pm ET, 12pm PT
|Stream
|fubo TV (try for free)
TV channel, live stream & how to watch
In the United States (US), Europa League matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (try for free).
New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
|U.S. TV channel
|Online stream
|TUDN
|fubo TV (try for free)
Team news & rosters
|Position
|Frankfurt roster
|Goalkeepers
|Trapp, Grahl, Ramaj
|Defenders
|Ndicka, Hinteregger, Toure, Hasebe, Da Costa, Lenz, Tuta, Durm
|Midfielders
|Ilsanker, Jakic, Hrustic, Sow, Kostic, Kamada, Rode, Chandler, Barkok, Lindstrom
Forwards
|Lammers, Borre, Ache, Hauge, Knauff, Paciencia
The Bundesliga outfit have struggled to find a winning mentality in recent weeks, but nor have they found themselves on the wrong end of the scorelines either.
Still, a run of draws may not cut it against a Liga outfit who are hot to the touch right now, and Frankfurt will need to dig deep to deliver a promising result before the return trip to Spain.
Predicted Frankfurt starting XI: Trapp; Hinteregger, Ndicka, Tuta; Knauff, Sow, Jakic, Kostic; Kamada, Lindstrom; Borre.
|Position
|Barcelona roster
|Goalkeepers
|Ter Stegen, Neto, Carevic, Tenas
|Defenders
|Dest, Pique, Araujo, Alves, Lenglet, Alba, Roberto, Mingueza, Umtiti, Garcia, Balde, Comas, Jaime, Marmol
|Midfielders
|Busquets, Puig, Gonzalez, Pedri, F. de Jong, Gavi, Catalan, De Vega
|Forwards
|Dembele, Depay, Fati, Traore, Braithwaite, L. de Jong, Torres, Aubameyang, Jutgla, Ezzalzouli, Akhomach, Pedrola
A routine win over Sevilla, that might not have been so routine six months ago, at the weekend underscores just how far Barcelona have come under Xavi - but their revival will not be complete until they have a trophy to show for it.
If they can play like they did when they tore apart Real Madrid in El Clasico last month, they'll be hot favourites to head to the last four.
Predicted Barcelona starting XI: Ter Stegen; Araujo, Pique, Garcia, Alba; Pedri, Busquets, De Jong; Traore, Aubameyang, Torres.
Last five results
|Frankfurt results
|Barcelona results
|Frankfurt 0-0 Furth (Apr 2)
|Barcelona 1-0 Sevilla (Apr 3)
|Frankfurt 1-1 Nurnberg (Mar 24)
|Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona (Mar 20)
|RB Leipzig 0-0 Frankfurt (Mar 20)
|Galatasaray 1-2 Barcelona (Mar 17)
|Frankfurt 1-1 Real Betis (Mar 17)
|Barcelona 4-0 Osasuna (Mar 13)
|Frankfurt 2-1 Bochum (Mar 13)
|Barcelona 0-0 Galatasaray (Mar 10)