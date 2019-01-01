Egypt's Trezeguet vows to leave Kasimpasa next summer

The 24-year-old has stated he will depart the Apaches at the end of the season after a number of clubs expressed their interest sign him

Trezeguet has confirmed he will leave Turkish Super Lig side Kasimpasa next summer.

The international joined the Apaches in July 2017, initially on loan from Belgian side before the deal was made permanent.

Since teaming up with the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium outfit, the former Royal Excel Mouscron man has been impressive, scoring 22 goals and contributing 15 assists in 60 games in all competitions.

His form has seen a number of clubs, including , , and , show interest in securing his signature.

However, having decided to leave Kasimpasa in the next transfer window, the forward has vowed to only join a club that will give him a chance to play regularly as he is not ready to ‘sit on the bench even if it was for the best player in the world’.

“I have received five or six offers, including a very good one from a Turkish club. I spoke with the chairman and he told me that the club needs me, therefore I agreed to stay,” Trezeguet told beIN SPORTS, per Kingfut.

“I will stay at the club until next summer and then I will evaluate the available offers. Whether I will stay in or not, my goal will always to be a successful player.

“It doesn’t matter where I go as long as the offer is good. My goal is to join a club that I can get playing time. I don’t want to sit on the bench even if it was for the best player in the world.”

Trezeguet will hope to help his side who are on a seven-game losing run halt the poor form when they play host to Trabzonspor on Monday.