Egyptian side Wadi Degla sign former Manchester City winger

The wide man has joined up with the Community of Champions for at least one season following his inability to tie down a regular place in Ludogorets

Egyptian Premier League side Wadi Degla have completed the signing of Razgrad winger Jorginho

The 25-year-old Guinea-Bissau international has signed a loan deal with the Petro Sport Stadium side, having struggled to impress at the Bulgarian First League outfit.

Manager Nikodimos Papavasiliou has taken the attacker, who netted once in eight outings for the Eagles last season, on an initial one-year temporary deal that has an obligatory purchase option inserted for if the certain conditions are met.

Jorginho began his career at Academy between 2012-2015. There, he represented the Citizens’ U19 and U23 sides, while featuring in the Uefa Youth League.

His inability to get a chance in the English side’s first team necessitated his move to Portuguese side FC Arouca in 2016 on a three-and-a-half-year- deal. He was handed his Primeira Liga bow in a 2-1 away triumph against FC – coming on as a 78th minute substitute.

Against Moreirense FC on December 17, 2016, he scored a hat-trick in his team’s 4-1 away triumph

The following season, he was transferred to AS , who loaned him later to G.D Chaves in a season-long move after acquiring him on a permanent basis.

In , he made only seven appearances, including two against in the qualifiers, while scoring in a French topflight game versus FC Lorient.

Even at that, he couldn’t cement his place in the first-team and was sent out on loan to Bulgaria’s most successful club CSKA Sofia, before joining their rivals Ludogorets permanently in July 2019. In his maiden season at Ludogorets, the African scored six goals.

On the international scene, Jorginho played for at youth level and was part of their squad to the 2014 Uefa European U19 championship, featuring in three games as they bowed to eventual champions in the final.

In 2018, he pledged his international allegiance to Guinea-Bissau before earning his first cap on March 22, in their 2-0 friendly defeat to Burkina Faso.