Egyptian Football Association: A small group chanted offensive slogans… but we welcome Spain with open arms

The Egyptian Football Association has confirmed that the incidents that occurred during the friendly match between Spain and Egypt, held at the Espanyol Stadium, will not affect the good relations between the two sides, stressing that the chants came from a small minority of La Roja supporters.

The Egyptian national team secured a valuable draw against hosts Spain (0-0) on Tuesday evening in a friendly match in preparation for the 2026 World Cup.

Although the Pharaohs played with 10 men from the 84th minute following Hamdi Fathi’s sending-off, they held firm until the final whistle, securing a positive result after a tough test ahead of next summer’s World Cup.

However, the match witnessed scenes described by the Spanish press as “shameful”, when Spanish fans chanted insults against Islam, repeating on more than one occasion during the match: “Whoever doesn’t jump is a Muslim”.

The crowd at the Espanyol stadium also booed during the Egyptian national anthem, in a surprising display.

The Spanish Football Federation, Espanyol and the Spanish government have condemned these actions and launched an investigation to hold those responsible to account.

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What did the Egyptian Football Association say in its statement?

In its statement on Wednesday, the Football Association said: “The Egyptian Football Association affirms its complete condemnation of the abhorrent racist incident witnessed at the Espanyol stadium in Barcelona during our national team’s friendly match against their Spanish counterparts, and the behaviour of some fans in the stands who chanted racist phrases and slogans.”

The Federation added: “We also emphasise our total rejection and condemnation of these incidents during the match and the lack of respect for the national anthem, which is completely unacceptable in football stadiums and a negative phenomenon that we must work together to eradicate.”

He continued: "The Egyptian Football Association welcomes the statements of condemnation issued by the Spanish Football Federation, the Spanish Ministry of Sport, and all officials and football stars in Spain, condemning the racist abuse that occurred during the match, which the Egyptian national team contested with strength and skill on the pitch, proving a worthy opponent to the home side in their preparations for the World Cup finals.”

He continued, “The Egyptian Football Association affirms that Hany Abu Rida, President of the Egyptian Football Association, in his international capacity, is working with FIFA officials and all international partners and institutions to prevent such offensive scenes from occurring on football pitches across the world, as what happened is completely unacceptable, FIFA combats racism and fights discrimination in football, emphasising its refusal to allow such scenes to be repeated in the future and its commitment to working tirelessly to eradicate this phenomenon once and for all.”

The Federation concluded its statement by saying: “The Egyptian Football Association wishes to emphasise that what occurred on the part of a small minority of fans in the stands at the Espanyol stadium will in no way affect the strong ties between the Egyptian and Spanish football federations, following the wonderful reception given to the Pharaohs’ delegation in Barcelona and the provision of every facility and support, and we wish to emphasise that Egypt always welcomes with open arms all representatives of Spanish football, the citizens of Spain, and all friendly nations to the land of civilisation, love and peace.”